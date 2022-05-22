ROY vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 11

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Eagles (EAG) in the 11th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Both teams have won their most recent encounters, therefore all players are expected to be confident and play well in today's match. So far, the Eagles have lost one game and won one, while the Royals have won one game and drawn another.

Both clubs will be hoping to win this game, especially the Royals, who will be disappointed after their first meeting ended in a draw.

ROY vs EAG Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (wk & c), P Surendiran, Logesh P, R Karthikeyan, Aravindaraj A, Kaladi Nagur Babu, V Manga Satya Sumanth, N Janarthanan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, and P Murugan

EAG Playing XI

R Ayyanar (wk), A S Govindaraajan (c), Sathish S, Saie Sharan, S Jasvanth, Jumar Pazhani, M Madam Kumar, P Akash, Ashith Sanganakal, Shushruth VS, and T A Abesh

Match Details

ROY vs EAG, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 22nd May 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is well-balanced, giving batters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers will look to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batters expected to contribute substantially.

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Given the pitch conditions, both teams would want to bat second.

ROY vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both wicket-keepers have performed well in the tournament till now and are important in today's Dream11 team. R Ragupathy is also one of the best picks for the captaincy as he will bat in the top order.

Batters

S Sharan performed really well in the last match against the Titans, where he took three wickets in just two overs. M Sivamurugan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Aravindaraj is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also bowling his quota of two overs. In his last match against Smashers, he scored 18 runs and took two wickets.

Bowlers

T A Abeesh and A Sanganakal are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Sanganakal smashed 14 runs in just seven balls and scalped one wicket in the last match against the Titans.

Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs EAG Dream11 prediction team

S Sabari (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

R Ayyanar (EAG)

Important stats for ROY vs EAG Dream11 prediction team

Ashith Sanganakal - 14 runs and one wicket

A Jain - Two wickets

S Sharan - Three wickets

Royals vs Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, R Ragupathy, S Sharan, P Logesh, M Sivamurugan, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, M Mathan, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh, and N Thakur

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Ragupathy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, R Ragupathy, S Sharan, P Logesh, M Sivamurugan, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh, P Murugan, and N Thakur

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Sabari

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee