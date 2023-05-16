ROY vs KGS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry T10 match – May 17, 2023

The ROY vs KGS match will get underway on May 17, 9:30 AM IST. This will be the fourth game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 tournament which will be hosted at CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry.

We are still in the early stages of the tournament and both teams are yet to open their account. They will be itching to have a go at each other, making this contest a fascinating one.

Here are our recommendations for the top three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team in the upcoming ROY vs KGS match.

#3 Sivaramakrishanan Rajaram (KGS) - 8 credits

Sivaramakrishanan Rajaram is a talented seamer who has a knack for picking up wickets. He partook in the earlier T20 leagues in Puducherry, where he took eight wickets in eight games while maintaining an economy rate of just under 8.2.

In last year’s T10 edition, Rajaram played a dazzling knock against the Titans. He emerged as the highest scorer for his side in that match, scoring 28 runs from just 14 balls in a losing cause. We recommend picking the 23-year-old as your captain or vice-captain for the ROY vs KGS match.

#2 V Manga Satya Sumanth (ROY) - 8.5 credits

V Manga Satya Sumanth is known for his exceptional skills with both bat and ball. The all-rounder fared well in the last T20 competition in Puducherry, where he made some decent contributions for his side.

The youngster scored 105 runs in five games at a decent strike rate of around 130. He also played his part with the ball, going at under 7.5 runs per over. He is certainly a top contender for captain or vice-captain in your Dream 11 team for the ROY vs KGS match.

#1 Rajashekar Reddy (ROY) - 9 credits

Batting at the top of the order for the Royals, Rajashekar Reddy is a talented player. The 25-year-old made his debut last year in the Puducherry T20 tournament and played a few handy knocks for his side. Reddy is yet to hit prime form but is expected to get better as the tournament progresses.

The youngster should certainly feature as captain or vice-captain in your Dream 11 team for the ROY vs KGS match.

