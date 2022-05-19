ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 4

The Royals will take on the Kings in match number four of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Friday. This is the first game of the tournament for both sides. Both Royals and Kings will be looking to kickstart this season on a positive note.

ROY vs KGS Probable Playing 11 today

Royals: Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), R Ragupathy, Logesh P, P Surendiran, Priyam Ashish, Aravindaraj A, Pradeep Rajan-L, Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran, Santosh Kumaran-S, SB Sai Chetan, N Janarthanan

Kings: Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, Bogapurapu Swaroop

Match Details

ROY vs KGS, Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 4

Date & Time: May 20th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today’s ROY vs KGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R has a knack for getting big runs at the top of the order and he can score at a quick rate.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran is going to be one of the premier batters for KGS and he can get substantial scores.

All-rounders

Aravindaraj A can have a huge impact with both bat and ball and the seam-bowling all-rounder could be the game-changer.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B has been very impressive in and around Puducherry cricket. He did really well in the Pondicherry T20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROY vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

Aravindaraj A (ROY)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

Santosh Kumaran-S (KGS)

Satish Jangir B (KGS)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

ROY vs KGS Dream 11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Royals vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, R Ragupathy, K Murugan, Aravindaraj A, Pradeep Rajan-L, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, Santosh Kumaran-S

Captain: Aravind Raj R Vice-captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

Dream11 Team for Royals vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, G Chiranjeevi, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, R Ragupathy, Logesh P, Bhupender Chauhan, Aravindaraj A, N Janarthanan, Satish Jangir B, Santosh Kumaran-S, Bogapurapu Swaroop

Captain: R Ragupathy Vice-captain: Satish Jangir B

Edited by Ritwik Kumar