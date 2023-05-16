ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023, Match 4

Royals (ROY) will take on Kings (KGS) in the fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ROY vs KGS Dream11 prediction.

Both teams will start their Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 campaign today.

The Royals had a disappointing run in the 2022 season. With a win-loss record of 5-8, they finished seventh.

On the other hand, the Kings reached the final. They were consistent throughout the tournament but faltered in the title clash.

ROY vs KGS Match Details, Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023

The fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 between Royals and Kings will be played on May 17 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROY vs KGS, Match 4, Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023

Date & Time: May 17th 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

ROY vs KGS Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is usually a good one to bat on. However, spinners could play a vital role at the venue, where a score of around 95-105 could be par.

ROY vs KGS Probable Playing 11 today

Royals Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Royals Probable Playing XI: P Surendiran (wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, Rajashekar Reddy, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Karthigesan-S, N Janarthanan, Nitesh Thakur N, Bharath Kumar-G, P Murugan, SG Jithu, Sabari Sakthivel.

Kings Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Kings Probable Playing XI: Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Palanisamy P, Leela Chandrasekhar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Madhan R, S Rajaram, S Magesh, Jeeva V

Today’s ROY vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

P Surendiran

P Surendiran is generally safe behind the stumps and can collect some vital points through catches and stumpings. He can chip in with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Paras Ratnaparkhe

Paras Ratnaparkhe was in good form last season. He made substantial contributions with the bat and can also bowl if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rajakavi Rajagopal

Rajakavi Rajagopal’s all-round ability will be in the limelight in the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023. He will be important for KGS with both the bat and ball.

Top Bowler Pick

S Rajaram

S Rajaram was a crucial member of the KGS side last season. He picked up wickets regularly and will be one of their premier bowlers this time around as well.

ROY vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Karthigesan-S

Karthigesan-S is someone who can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He can use the long handle to good effect and can be a wicket-taking option with the ball.

Jayaprakash Manikandan

Jayaprakash Manikandan is a top-order batter who has the ability to get tall scores consistently at a relatively high strike rate.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ROY vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Karthigesan-S (ROY)

Rajakavi Rajagopal (KGS)

Paras Ratnaparkhe (KGS)

Jayaprakash Manikandan (ROY)

P Surendiran (ROY)

ROY vs KGS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Karthigesan-S, Bharath Kumar-G, Rajakavi Rajagopal, and Paras Ratnaparkhe will be the ones to watch out for in the ROY vs KGS contest.

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sunil Bishnoi, P Surendiran

Batters: Leela Chandrasekhar, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Paras Ratnaparkhe

All-rounders: Karthigesan-S (c), Bharath Kumar-G, Rajakavi Rajagopal (vc)

Bowlers: Sabari Sakthivel, S Rajaram, P Murugan

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: P Surendiran

Batters: Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), Palanisamy P, Paras Ratnaparkhe

All-rounders: Karthigesan-S, Rajakavi Rajagopal, N Janarthanan, Desh Deepak Chauhan

Bowlers: S Rajaram (vc), P Murugan, SG Jithu

