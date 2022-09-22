ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 4

KCA Royals (ROY) will take on the KCA Lions (LIO) in the fourth match of the KCA T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ROY vs LIO Dream11 prediction for today's KCA T20 2022 game.

The KCA Royals kickstarted their campaign by defeating the KCA Panthers by six wickets in their first game. Unni Manukrishnan and Albin Alias were the standout performers for them in the first game. They are expected to lead their team to victory once more.

Meanwhile, the KCA Lions did not get off to a good start, losing by 24 runs to the KCA Tigers. They will be looking to secure their first win on Thursday.

ROY vs LIO, Match Details

The fourth match of the KCA T20 2022 between the KCA Royals and the KCA Lions will be played on September 22 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROY vs LIO, Match 4, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: September 22, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

ROY vs LIO, Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track is expected at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 127

Average 2nd innings score: 111

ROY vs LIO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Royals: WWWLW

KCA Lions: LLWWL

ROY vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI :

Akhil MS, Albin Alias, Amal Ramesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Sachin Suresh (wk), Ameersha SN, Sanjay Raj, Palam Anfal, Anuraj j S, Gokul Gopinath, Ibnul Afthab, Vignesh Puthur, Mohit Shibu, Aditya Mohan

KCA Lions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI :

Ajinas M, Alfrin Francis, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sudhesan Midhun, Sijomon Joseph(c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akhin Sathar, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Harikrishnan R, Rahul Chandran, Jerin PS

ROY vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (598 runs in 31 matches, Average: 22.10)

Azharuddeen has looked impressive in the format so far, scoring 598 runs at an average of 22.10, with a highest score of 137* runs. He is expected to perform strongly in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Anuj Jotin (74 runs in his last outing, S.R: 145.10)

Jotin's previous outing against the KCA Tigers was fantastic with the bat. He scored 74 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 145.10 with eight fours and three sixes, making him a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jalaj Saxena (660 runs & 64 wickets in 66 games, S.R: 87.10)

Saxena is an experienced all-rounder in this format who has been exceptional with his figures so far. He has smashed 660 runs at a strike rate of 87.10 and has picked up 64 wickets while being economical in 66 T20 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (Three wickets & 19 runs in her last outing; E.R: 4.75)

He was brilliant with the ball against the KCA Panthers, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75. His attacking batting style makes him an excellent choice for today's game.

ROY vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Akhil MS

Akhil could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has taken three wickets at an average of 25.00 and an economy rate of 9.37 while scoring nine runs in four T20 games. Given his previous performances, he is a top captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Sudhesan Midhun

He was impressive with the ball in the previous game, picking up three wickets at an excellent economy rate of 8.50. He has the ability to contribute with the bat as well and could be an excellent choice for the vice captaincy of your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for ROY vs LIO Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Sijomon Joseph 9 runs & one wicket in one game Ameersha SN 31 runs in one game Albin Alias 46 runs in one game Ashwin Anand 18 runs in one game Alfi John 6 runs in one game

ROY vs LIO match expert tips 4th match

Mannembeth Sreeroop is an excellent choice for any role in today's outing. With his ability to score points from every aspect of the game, including batting, bowling, and fielding, he is a must-have and a player to bet on.

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

ROY vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Albin Alias

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil MS, Ameersha SN

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Gokul Gopinath

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

ROY vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Alfrin Francis, Albin Alias

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akhil MS, Ameersha SN

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Aditya Mohan

