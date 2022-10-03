ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 25

KCA Royals (ROY) will take on KCA Lions (LIO) in the 25th game of the KCA T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday (October 3). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the ROY vs LIO Dream11 prediction for today's KCA T20 2022 game.

The Lions have been the competition's dominant team, winning six of their eight games and sitting atop the points table with 12 points. Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddin and Mannembeth Sreeroop have helped them win three straight games before the Lions lost to KCA Tigers.

The Royals, meanwhile, are struggling, as they have not performed as well as a unit. Akhil MS and Albin Alias were outstanding in the previous game against KCA Tuskers, so the team will hope for another strong performance to extend their winning streak to two games.

ROY vs LIO, Match Details

The 25th match of the KCA T20 between KCA Royals and KCA Lions will be played on October 3 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 09.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROY vs LIO, Match 25, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 09.00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

ROY vs LIO, Pitch Report

The pitch is a competitive one conducive for both pacers and spinners. There should be swing to pacers early on. Batters should look keen to bide their time before looking to change gears.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 129

Average 2nd innings score: 124

ROY vs LIO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Royals: W-L-L-W-L

KCA Lions: W-L-W-W-W

ROY vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

KCA Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Sachin Suresh (wk), Ameersha SN, Pallam Anfal, Anuraj Js, Aditya Mohan, Amal Ramesh, Vignesh Puthur, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath Akhil MS, Albin Alias

KCA Lions injury/team news

No injury concerns

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI

Akshay Manohar, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sudhesan Midhun, MD Nidheesh, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Harikrishnan R

ROY vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (212 runs in 5 matches, Average: 53.00)

Azharuddeen has looked impressive in the tournament, scoring 212 runs at an exceptional average of 53.00 and a highest score of 100* runs. He has been decent behind the stumps as well. He will be eager to perform in this game as well.

Top Batter Pick

Anuj Jotin (191 runs in 8 matches, Average: 31.83)

He has been on fire, scoring 191 runs at an average of 31.83. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jalaj Saxena (163 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 25.12)

Saxena has scored 163 runs at an impressive average of 27.16 in eight games and could prove to be a valuable player in your fantasy team. He's the tournament's 12th-highest run-scorer and also the ninth-highest wicket-taker, with eight wickets at an impressive average of 25.12.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahul Chandran (Seven wickets in 5 matches; Average: 13.00)

Simango is a top fast-bowling option for his team, picking up seven wickets at an impressive average of 13.00 in five games. He's a must-pick in your fantasy team for today's outing.

ROY vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Sudhesan Midhun

Midhun has been one of his team's most consistent bowlers, taking 14 wickets at an average of 14.28 in eight innings. He's a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Azharuddeen is a technically sound batter who has consistently scored runs for his team in the competition. He could be a great pick in your Dream11 fantasy team, as he bats in the top order. He has scored 212 runs at an outstanding average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 160.60 in five games.

Five must-picks with player stats for ROY vs LIO Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats MD Nidheesh Seven wickets in 5 games Sudhesan Midhun 14 wickets in 8 games Albin Alias 134 runs in 8 games Akshay Manohar 145 runs in 8 games Anuj Jotin 191 runs in 8 games

ROY vs LIO Match Expert Tips 25th match

Mannembeth Sreeroop is the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 12 wickets at an impressive average of 10.58 in eight games. He's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-round skill set.

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, 25th match, Head To Head League

ROY vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, S Nizar, Albin Alias

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akhil MS

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun (vc), Gokul Gopinath, Akshay Manohar

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, 25th match, Grand League

ROY vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc)

Batters: Anuj Jotin, S Nizar, Sanjay Raj

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop (c), Akhil MS

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Anuraj Js, Akshay Manohar

