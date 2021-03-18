ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 Match - March 19th, 2021

Match No. 25 in KCA President’s Cup T20 will see a clash between the KCA Lions and the KCA Royals at Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Friday.

The KCA Lions are currently at the summit of the table with five wins from eight matches. However, their recent encounter with the Eagles resulted in a loss.

The Lions batted first and put up a mediocre showing with the willow as they posted just 109 runs. In response, the Eagles chased down the total in just 18 overs.

Meanwhile, the KCA Royals are currently in third spot with a similar number of wins from eight matches. However, the Lions have a better Net Run Rate and that is the reason why they are at the top of the table.

The Royals were pretty impressive in their most recent game against the Tuskers. Asked to bowl first, the Royals restricted the Tuskers to just 113 runs. In response, Vishnu Raj and Krishna Prasad put up a batting show to clinch the game inside 13 overs.

The Royals would love to improve their NRR and clinch the top spot going into this contest.

Squads to choose from

KCA Royals

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, M. Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Riyas PA, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun

KCA Royals

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Atul Diamond, Sijomon Joseph(c), Rojith Ganesh, Arun M

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Royals, Match 25

Date: 19th March at 10.00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

As the tournament progressed, the pitch opened up and turned into a balanced one for both the batsmen and the bowlers. In the initial overs, the bowlers have been dominating the game, but the batsmen have been able to score some easy runs after settling down. 120-130 is the par score so far in the tournament.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for ROY vs LIO

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Vishnu Raj, Abdul Bazith, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias, Akshay Manohar, JR Sreeraj, Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar CV, Manu Krishnan, Sijomon Joseph

Captain: JR Sreeraj Vice-Captain: Abhishek Mohan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Jafar Jamal, Abdul Bazith, Krishna Prasad, Akshay Manohar, KN Harikrishnan, JR Sreeraj, Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar CV, Manu Krishnan, VA Suresh

Captain: Abdul Bazith Vice-Captain: Vishnu Mohan