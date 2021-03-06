ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 7th, 2021

In the fourth match of the President's Cup, the KCA Royals will take on the KCA Lions at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

The Royals failed to start the tournament on a winning note as they lost their season opener against the Panthers by six wickets. Sreeraj JR was their top-scorer as he smacked an unbeaten 49-run knock to post 149/6 in 20 overs.

Sreeraj was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as well but he didn’t get any assistance from the other bowlers and failed to defend the total.

The Lions, on the other hand, started their season with an 8-wicket win over the Tigers. Wicket-keeper batsman Vishnu Mohan steamrolled the opposition with an unbeaten 75-run knock. Vinod Kumar starred with the ball for the Lions as they started the tournament on a positive note.

Going into this contest, the Royals will aim to move up the table after a few losses whereas the Lions will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.

Squads to choose from

KCA Royals

Sijomon Joseph (c), M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj (wk), M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju

Advertisement

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

Predicted playing XIs

KCA Royals

Alvin VJ, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, N. Vishnu Raj (wk), Jafar Jamal, Abi Biju, Atul Diamond, Sreeraj JR, Shahansha

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul (c), Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith, Salman Nizar, Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Mohan, Sivasubramaniyan Sankar, Abhiram CH, Alfrin Francis, Visweswaran Suresh

Match Details

Match: KCA Panthers vs KCA Royals, Match 4

Date: 7th March, 1:30 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The record for teams that are chasing at this venue has been exceptional. The teams chasing won both the games on Day 1 of the tournament. Fans can expect first innings scores of 145-150 and the track assists both batsmen and bowlers.

Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Vishnu Raj, Abdul Bazith, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Abhishek Mohan, J Sreeraj, K Harikrishnan, VA Suresh, V Kumar CV, Alvin VJ

Advertisement

Captain: J Sreeraj. Vice-captain: Vishnu Mohan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Jafar Jamal, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Abhishek Mohan, J Sreeraj, VA Suresh, V Kumar CV, Alvin VJ, M Krishnan

Captain: Vishnu Mohan. Vice-captain: J Sreeraj