ROY vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022 Match 19

KCA Royals will take on KCA Panthers in the 19th game of the KCA President Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on Friday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. The Royals are fifth with just four points, registering two wins and four losses. Meanwhile, the Panthers have also had an inconsistent season, registering three wins and as many losses and are fourth in the standings.

ROY vs PAN, Match Details

The 19th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Royals and KCA Panthers will be played on September 30 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha at 9 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROY vs PAN

Date & Time: September 30, 2022; 9 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track has favoured bowlers as the tournament has progressed. After 18 games, the average score batting first is 127. The chasing team has won a lot more than the one batting first.

Matches won by team batting first: 5

Matches won by team bowling first: 13

Average first innings score: 127

Average second innings score: 125

ROY vs PAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Royals: L-L-W-L-W

KCA Panthers: L-W-W-L-W

ROY vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

KCA Royals Team News

No major injury concerns

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI

Sachin S (wk), Salman Nizar, Albin Alias, Sanjay Raj, Akhil MS, Pallam Anfal, Ameersha SN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Ibnul Afthab, Gokul Gopinath, JS Anuraj, Mohit Shibu, Amal Ramesh, Vignesh Puthur, Aditya Mohan

KCA Panthers Team News

No major injury concerns

KCA Panthers Probable Playing XI

Sreenath K, Vishnu Raj (wk), Sanju Sanjeev, Rojith Ganesh, Vathsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Akshay Chandran (c), Abi Biju, MT Muhammed Faisal, Basil NP, Vishnu P Kumar, Pavan Raj, Arjun Aji, Neel Sunny

Today’s ROY vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Raj (6 matches, 86 runs)

Vishnu Raj has contributed decently with the bat. The KCA Panthers wicketkeeper batter has garneered 86 runs and has been very good behind the stumps too.

Top Batter Pick

Albin Alias (6 matches, 131 runs)

Alias has been in good touch with the bat. He has aggregated 131 runs in six games and has a strike rate of 104.80.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akshay Chandran (6 matches, 118 runs, 5 wickets)

Chandran has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 121 runs at a strike rate of 121.65. He has chipped in with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.81.

Top Bowler Pick

Basil NP (5 matches, 7 wickets)

NP is bowling really in the tournament. He has taken seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.64. He is averaging 13.43 with the ball and has a bowling strike rate of 12.14.

ROY vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Joffin Jose (6 matches, 83 runs, 8 wickets)

Jose is in top all-round form. He has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.65. He has also scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 110.67.

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (6 matches, 79 runs, 5 wickets)

Manukrishnan has been pretty effective with both bat and ball. He has picked up five scalps at an economy of 6.49 and has made 79 runs while striking at 141.07.

Five Must-picks with player stats for ROY vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Joffin Jose 83 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 79 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Akshay Chandran 118 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Basil NP 7 wickets in 5 matches Albin Alias 131 runs in 6 matches

ROY vs PAN match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders in both teams. The likes of Akhil MS, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose, Akhil Scaria and Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan have been very effective and could be top captaincy contenders.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers - KCA President Cup T20 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Raj

Batters: Albin Alias, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose, Akhil Scaria

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Gokul Gopinath, Basil NP

ROY vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers - KCA President Cup T20 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Raj

Batters: Albin Alias, Salman Nizar, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, JS Anuraj, Basil NP, Abi Biju

