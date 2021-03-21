ROY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kodak Kerala T20 Match - Mar 22, 2021

KCA Royals will lock horns with KCA Panthers in the 2nd semi-final of the Kodak Kerala T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

KCA Royals have been phenomenal in this tournament so far. They ended the league stage at the 2nd position in the points table with six wins from their ten games. The Royals successfully defended 164 runs in their last game to register a 72-run victory over the Eagles. Sijomon Joseph & co will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and pick up a win from this important match.

KCA Panthers, on the other hand, have also won six out of their ten games. They finished the league stage just below their next opponents in the Kodak Kerala T20 points table. However, the Panthers suffered 47-run defeat in their last game against the Eagles after failing to chase down 163 runs. The Sachin Mohan-led side will have to play out of their skin to win this game against the Royals.

With a ticket to the finals up for grabs, the fans will be in for some enticing cricketing action on Monday.

Squads to choose from

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Sijomon Joseph (C), Manu krishnan, KM Asif, Vishnu Raj (WK), Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, I Shahinsha, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, NK Jubin, KN Harikrishnan and M Arun.

KCA Panthers

Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, S Sachin (WK), Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan (C), Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu and Monu Krishna.

Predicted Playing-11s

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph (C), Manu Krishnan, Vishnu Raj (WK), Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, KN Harikrishnan, M Arun.

KCA Panthers

Rohan Kunnummal, Vinoop Manoharan, S Sachin (WK), Sachin Mohan (C), Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Hari Krishnan D, Kiran Sagar Mohan, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu, Monu Krishna.

Match Details

Match: KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, Match 31

Date: 22nd March 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track at Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a balanced one. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground. Hence, batting first after winning the toss and putting healthy runs on the board should be the preferred option. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 145 runs.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, S Sachin, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sachin Mohan, JR Sreeraj, KN Harikrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan, Manu Krishnan, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna.

Captain: JR Sreeraj. Vice-Captain: Sachin Mohan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, S Sachin, Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Sachin Mohan, JR Sreeraj, KN Harikrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan, Manu Krishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Monu Krishna.

Captain: KN Harikrishnan. Vice-Captain: S Sachin.