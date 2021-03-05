ROY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 6th, 2021

In the second match of the 2021 President's Cup, KCA Panthers will take on KCA Royals at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

After the success of state T20 tournaments like the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Karnataka Premier League, the Kerala Cricket Association have come up with their own domestic T20 tournament called the KCA Presidents Cup.

The President's Cup, which starts on March 6, will see six teams play each other twice for the coveted trophy.

Panthers, led by Akshay Chandran, have some impressive players like Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi and Rohan Kannummal in their ranks. Meanwhile, the Royals have Sijomon Joseph as their skipper, while their pace spearhead KM Asif could be one to watch out for during the 2021 President's Cup.

2021 President's Cup: Squads to choose from

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev TJ, Subin Suresh(wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose S Perayil, Basil Thampi, AK Sanjeev.

KCA Royals

Advertisement

Sijomon Joseph(c), M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, Shahanshah, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj(wk), M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, N Jubin.

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev TJ, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh(wk), AK Sanjeev, Basil Thampi.

KCA Royals

Sijomon Joseph(c), KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj(wk), M Arun, J Jamal, N Jubin.

Match Details

Match: KCA Panthers vs KCA Royals, Match 2.

Date: 6th March; 1:30 PM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one, with both batsmen and bowlers likely to get equal assistance.

With short boundaries on offer, a high-scoring game in the 2021 KCA President's Cup could well be in the offing. Both captains will look to bowl first on winning the toss, as teams chasing at this venue have had a better success rate.

President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ROY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N. Vishnu Raj, Sachin Suresh, J Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev TJ, K Rojith, H Harikrishnan, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, Shiju Joseph, N Jubin.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: J Jamal.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N. Vishnu Raj, J Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev TJ, K Rojith, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, Shiju Joseph, N Jubin, KM Asif, AK Sanjeev.

Captain: J Jamal. Vice-captain: Akshay Chandran.