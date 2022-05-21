ROY vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 8

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Smashers (SMA) in the eighth match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Smashers recently defeated the Eagles by a big margin, while the Royals drew with the Kings. As both teams have strong bowling and batting lineups, a high-scoring encounter is expected.

Both clubs would like to win this game, particularly the Royals, who will be frustrated after their last match ended in a draw. You can expect both the teams to perform well, but the Smashers may have the upper hand.

ROY vs SMA Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

P Surendiran, R Ragupathy, Logesh P, Kaladi Nagur Babu, R Karthikeyan, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, Santosh Kumaran, and P Murugan

SMA Playing XI

Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Abhilash Kulkarni, Adithya Reddy, S Ashwath, Vijay Rajaram, Karthik B Nair, Vinay Singh, Akshay Jain S, and Sivakumar Subramani

Match Details

SMA vs ROY, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is well-balanced, with plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Top-order hitters are expected to contribute heavily, with bowlers dominating the middle overs. Spinners have a chance to steal the show in this match, particularly in the second innings. Both teams would prefer batting second as per the pitch conditions.

Smashers vs Royals Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both wicket-keepers haven't performed very well in this tournament, but you may try M Mathavan in the Dream11 team as he is well behind the stumps and can earn extra points through catches.

Batters

R Ragupathy is the best pick among batters for the Dream11 team as he smashed 75 runs in just 31 balls. M Mittan and A Kulkarni are also good picks for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Adithya is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also bowling his quota of two overs. In his last match against the Eagles, he scored seven runs and took two wickets.

Bowlers

A Jain and N Thakur are the two best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. A Jain took two wickets in his last match against the Eagles, while N Thakur took one wicket in his last match against the Kings.

Top 3 players to pick in Smashers vs Royals Dream11 prediction team

A Jain (SMA)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

R Adithya (SMA)

Important stats for Smashers vs Royals Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan - 24 runs

A Jain - Two wickets

A Aravindaraj - Three runs and one wicket

Smashers vs Royals Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Mathavan, M Mittan, R Ragupathy, A Kulkarni, P Logesh, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, R Adithya, A Jain, N Thakur, and R Raut

Captain: R Adithya Vice Captain: S Sabari

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Mathavan, M Mittan, R Ragupathy, A Kulkarni, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, R Adithya, P Rajan, A Jain, N Thakur, and S Kumaran

Captain: R Ragupathy Vice Captain: R Adithya

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee