ROY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 22

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 22nd match of the Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Titans have been one of the most dominant teams in this year's Pondicherry T10 League, having won their last two games by large margins. The Royals' season has been full of ups and downs as the squad have struggled to win games on a consistent basis.

The Royals will give it their all to win today's match, but the odds are stacked against them. We predict the Titans to win this game and extend their dominance on the tournament.

ROY vs TIT Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, R Karthikeyan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, N Janarthanan, and P Murugan

TIT Playing XI

George Samuel A (wk), Rohit D (c), Jay Pandey, Nitin Pranav V, Ameer Zeeshan N, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Abin Mathew M, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, and Tharun J

Match Details

TIT vs ROY, Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 22nd

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is batting-friendly, but also has something in it for the bowlers. After winning the toss, both teams would like to bat second.

ROY vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team as he is consistently scoring well in the tournament. He smashed 56 runs in just 39 balls against the Avengers.

Batters

J Pandey and Logesh P are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Pandey smashed 38 runs in just 23 balls against the Smashers, while Logesh P scored 24 runs in just eight balls against the Smashers.

All-rounders

A Aravindaraj and S Sabari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also bowling their quota of two overs. A Aravindaraj smashed 35 runs in just 19 balls and took three wickets against the Eagles.

Bowlers

Gurvinder Singh and A Mathew are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. Mathew has taken five wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in TIT vs ROY Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

J Pandey (TIT)

Important stats for ROY vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

A Mathew - 5 wickets

A Aravindaraj - 60 runs and 8 wickets

J Pandey - 99 runs

Royals vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, J Manikandan, P Logesh, J Pandey, A Zeeshan, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, U Kumar, S Gurvinder, A Mathew, and J Tharun

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Ragupathy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, S Naidu, J Manikandan, P Logesh, J Pandey, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, U Kumar, S Gurvinder, A Mathew, and N Thakur

Captain: R Ragupathy Vice Captain: A Aravindaraj

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava