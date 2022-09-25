ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 10

The KCA Royals (ROY) will take on the KCA Tuskers (TUS) in match 10 of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 on Sunday, September 25, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and today's playing 11s.

The KCA Royals have had a decent start to this year's KCA President Cup T20. They have won only one of their last three games. The KCA Tuskers, on the other hand, have not performed to the best of their potential this year, losing both their games so far.

The KCA Tuskers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the KCA Royals are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ROY vs TUS Match Details

The 10th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROY vs TUS, Match 10

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the KCA Panthers and the KCA Lions, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 38 overs.

ROY vs TUS Form Guide

ROY - W L L

TUS - L L

ROY vs TUS Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ameersha SN, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias, Sachin S (wk), Pallam Anfal, Akhil MS, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath, Ibnul Afthab, and JS Anuraj.

TUS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Varun Nayanar (wk), Rabin Krishna M, Rohan Prem (c), Shoun Roger, Vinoop Manoharan, V-K V Sreerag, K Adithyakrishnan, Mohammad Anas, Afrad Reshad, Sreehari S Nair, and Vishweshwar A Suresh.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sachin (3 matches, 12 runs)

S Sachin, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Alias (3 matches, 65 runs)

S Nizar and A Alias are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Anas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

V Manoharan (2 matches, 16 runs, 4 wickets)

Akhil MS and V Manoharan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Rabin is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

U Manukrishnan (3 matches, 53 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Manukrishnan and VA Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Adithyakrishnan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROY vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Manoharan

V Manoharan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 16 runs and picked up four wickets in the last two games.

U Manukrishnan

Since the pitch is decent, you can make U Manukrishnan the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 53 runs and scalped four wickets in the last three matches. He looks in good touch and can take a few early wickets in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for ROY vs TUS, Match 10

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points U Manukrishnan 53 runs and 4 wickets 228 points V Manoharan 16 runs and 4 wickets 153 points Akhil MS 53 runs and 2 wickets 145 points M Rabin 33 runs and 2 wickets 118 points A Alias 65 runs 93 points

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sachin

Batters: S Nizar, A Alias, M Anas

All-rounders: A Ramesh, V Manoharan, M Rabin, Akhil MS

Bowlers: VA Suresh, K Adithyakrishnan, U Manukrishnan

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sachin

Batters: S Raj, A Alias, M Anas

All-rounders: M Shibhu, V Manoharan, M Rabin, Akhil MS

Bowlers: VA Suresh, G Gopinath, U Manukrishnan

