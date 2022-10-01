ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 21

The KCA Royals (ROY) will take on the KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the 21st match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction.

The KCA Royals are fifth in the points table with two wins, four losses, and a no-result to their name. On the other hand, the KCA Tuskers recorded their first win of the season after losing five games in a row.

ROY vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 21st match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Royals and KCA Tuskers will be played on October 1 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROY vs TUS, Match 21, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: October 1st 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

ROY vs TUS Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has favored the bowlers as the tournament has progressed. The average first-innings score is 127. The chasing teams have won a lot more when compared to the sides batting first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 13

Average 1st-innings score: 127

Average 2nd-innings score: 125

ROY vs TUS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Royals: NR-L-L-W-L

KCA Tuskers: W-L-L-L-L

ROY vs TUS Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Royals team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI: Sachin S (wk), Salman Nizar, Albin Alias, Sanjay Raj, Akhil MS, Pallam Anfal, Ameersha SN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Ibnul Afthab, Gokul Gopinath, JS Anuraj, Mohit Shibu, Amal Ramesh, Vignesh Puthur, Aditya Mohan.

KCA Tuskers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Varun Nayanar (wk), Mohmmed Anas, Gireesh PG, Shoun Roger, Rabin Krishna M, Vinoop Manoharan (c), Sreehari S Nair, Vishweshwar A Suresh, K Adithyakrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Aadidev T J, Abhishek Pratap, V-K V Sreerag, Rohan Prem, Vinil TS.

Today’s ROY vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sachin S (6 innings, 72 runs)

Sachin S has mustered 72 runs in six outings and has been extremely good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Albin Alias (6 innings, 131 runs)

Albin Alias has been in good touch with the bat. He has aggregated 131 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 104.80.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rabin Krishna M (6 matches, 49 runs, 4 wickets)

Rabin Krishna M has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.29 while also chipping in with 49 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Vishweshwar A Suresh (6 matches, 5 wickets)

Vishweshwar A Suresh has been consistent with the ball, having picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.06.

ROY vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Vinoop Manoharan (6 matches, 73 runs, 10 wickets)

Vinoop Manoharan has been in top form with the ball, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. He has scored 73 runs as well.

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (5 innings, 79 runs, 5 wickets)

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan has been pretty effective with both the bat and ball. He has taken five scalps at an economy rate of 6.49 and scored 79 runs while striking at 141.07.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ROY vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Vinoop Manoharan 73 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 79 runs & 5 wickets in 5 innings Rabin Krishna M 49 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Akhil MS 77 runs & 3 wickets in 6 innings Albin Alias 131 runs in 6 matches

ROY vs TUS match expert tips

Both sides have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Akhil MS, Rabin Krishna M and Vinoop Manoharan might be key captaincy contenders for the ROY vs TUS game.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sachin S

Batters: Albin Alias, Salman Nizar, Mohmmed Anas, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Rabin Krishna M, Vinoop Manoharan (c)

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (vc), Gokul Gopinath, Vishweshwar A Suresh

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sachin S

Batters: Albin Alias, Mohmmed Anas, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Akhil MS (c), Ameersha SN, Rabin Krishna M (vc), Vinoop Manoharan

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vinil TS, Vishweshwar A Suresh

