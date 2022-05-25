ROY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 17

The Royals, also known as ROY will take on the Warriors (WAR) at the 17th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

In this year's tournament, neither the Warriors nor the Royals performed to their full potential. The Warriors have won two of their past four games while the Royals have only won one of their last four.

The Royals will give it everything they've got to win today's game, but the odds are stacked against them.

ROY vs WAR Probable Playing XI

ROY

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, R Karthikeyan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, N Janarthanan, and P Murugan

WAR

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

Match Details

WAR vs ROY, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 17th

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

As the pitch of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry favors batters, expect a high-scoring game. Pace bowlers are expected to dominate this match, with the top three batters expected to play a key role.

Spinners have the opportunity to take multiple wickets in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams will want to bat second after winning the toss.

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side, as he has been consistently scoring runs and keeping wickets. Against the Avengers, Ragupathy hammered 56 runs in 39 balls at a strike rate of 143.

Batters

Logesh P and R Premraj are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Logesh P smashed 30 runs in just 15 balls against the Titans while R Premraj scored 33 runs in just 22 balls against the Kings.

All-rounders

A Aravindaraj and P Ratnaparkhe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament in the top order. They are also bowling their quota of two overs. A Aravindaraj smashed 35 runs in just 19 balls and took three wickets against the Eagles.

Bowlers

M Pandey and P Murugan are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. M Pandey has taken four wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in WAR vs ROY Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR)

Important stats for WAR vs ROY Dream11 prediction team

R Ragupathy - 163 runs

A Aravindaraj - 70 runs and 9 wickets

M Pandey - 4 wickets

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, Y Avinash, P Logesh, R Premraj, Selvam M, S Santhamoorthy, A Aravindaraj, P Ratnaparkhe, M Pandey, P Murugan, and K Vignesh

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Ragupathy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, Y Avinash, P Logesh, R Premraj, P Ashish, S Santhamoorthy, A Aravindaraj, P Ratnaparkhe, M Pandey, P Murugan, and N Thakur

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe

Edited by Ritwik Kumar