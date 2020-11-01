It’s the start of another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Network. It is Rome that plays host to a week-long tournament, and Royal Parma Cricket Club square off against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club to kick things off at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Royal Parma Cricket Club have sufficient quality with both bat and ball. Rajmani Singh has been solid in club cricket and is the team's all-time leading run-getter, while skipper Sukhpal Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the club. They also have the all-round flair of Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Sheraz Afzal and Mehboob Ahmed.

On the other hand, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club have a couple of stars from the Italy international scene. Bentota Joy Perera and Zahid Hussain Cheema will be key players to watch out for, and they certainly have enough firepower to topple Royal Parma Cricket Club.

This game should prove to be a fascinating start to ECS Rome 2020.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Harkamal Singh (wk), Mehmoor Javed, Sukhraj Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehboob Ahmed, Hardeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Lenin Perera (c), Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk), Sami Ullah, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Gohar Nisar, Hanain Hamid, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Michele Batista

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club

Date: November 2nd 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on - the ball should come on to the bat nicely, and the bounce should be true. However, the bowlers might have something in it as well, paving the way for an even contest. 90-100 should be par at this venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RPCC vs MKCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sukhraj Singh, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Ali Usman, Mehmoor Javed, Bentota Joy Perera, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Attiq Ur Rehman, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh

Advertisement

Captain: Bentota Joy Perera Vice-captain: Attiq Ur Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Sami Ullah, Mehmoor Javed, Bentota Joy Perera, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gohar Nisar, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh

Captain: Attiq Ur Rehman Vice-captain: Zahid Hussain Cheema