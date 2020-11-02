A rampant Royal Parma Cricket Club face bottom-placed Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club in the first match on the second day of the ongoing ECS Rome 2020 tournament. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this competition so far.

Royal Parma Cricket Club have been dominant in the two games that they have played. Their batting looks powerful, and they showed their might in the first two games. They scored 144 in the first game against the same opposition before they easily chased down 100 against Royal Roma Cricket Club. They will start this game as favourites.

On the other hand, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club lost both their games. They were chasing 145 in the first game, and although they did put up a decent fight, they ended up with 121. However, they surrendered meekly against Padova Cricket Club and couldn't chase 91. Hence, Kingsgrove Milan need to pull up their socks big-time.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat

Advertisement

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Joy Perera (c), Ahmad Raza, Dinuk Samarawickrama, NNDS Paththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sami Ullah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Zahid Cheema, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk)

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club

Date: November 3rd 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome produced a belter of a track on the first day of the competition. The average score was 119, and almost all teams managed tall scores. More of the same can be expected for this game.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club)

RPCC vs MKCC - ECS Rome 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harkamal Singh, Sami Ullah, Hardeep Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Joy Perera, Zahid Cheema, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Jabrar Afzal, NNDS Paththuwadura

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Joy Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeeth Varadharajah, Hanain Hamid, Hardeep Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Joy Perera, Zahid Cheema, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Rajmani Singh, Jabrar Afzal, NNDS Paththuwadura

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Zahid Cheema