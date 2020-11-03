Match 12, which is the last game on Day 3 of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020 and the last Group A game, sees a rematch of the first encounter of the day. Royal Parma Cricket Club face Padova Cricket Club, who need to win both their games to stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals.

Royal Parma Cricket Club have been clinical in the tournament so far, and they have won every game by a comprehensive margin. Sukhpal Singh and his men have barely put a foot wrong. Be it with the bat or ball, they have stepped up and have blown away their oppositions, and will start this game as favourites.

Padova Cricket Club have been inconsistent throughout this tournament. While they won both their games against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club, they lost both their encounters against Royal Roma Cricket Club. They need to come out firing on all cylinders in this game, as it is do-or-die for them.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sheraz Afzal, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat

Padova Cricket Club: Rishan Kavinda, Damith Kosala (wk), Nuwan Sameera (c), Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Nishendra Rodrigo

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

Date: November 4th 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has been a belter, and the batsmen have made hay. The lowest score batting first so far is 90, which tells you how much the pitch has been in favour of the batsmen. More of the same can be expected for this game.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RPCC vs PCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishan Kavinda, Mehmoor Javed, Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Hardeep Singh, Nuwan Sameera, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Ramesh Silva, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Attiq Ur Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Ghulam Abbas, Hardeep Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Nuwan Sameera