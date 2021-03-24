ROP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 24, 2021

In match number 12 of the ECS T10 Bologna, Royal Parma will take on Bologna on Wednesday. While it will be Bologna's only game of the day, it will be the third outing for Royal Parma.

Royal Parma, who have played just three games so far, are enduring an up-and-down ECS T10 Bologna campaign. They dominated the first game, beating Baracca Prato by 49 runs. However, in their second fixture, they couldn’t defend 102 and lost with two overs to spare against table-toppers Kings XI.

Bologna, on the other hand, didn’t have a great start in the ECS T10 Bologna. They lost to Pianoro in their first game. However, Bologna came back strong by beating the Cricket Stars by nine runs before emerging victorious against Baracca Prato.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Bologna: Ankush Kumar (c), Qasim Janjua, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala, Vikas Kalyan

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sukhpal Singh (c), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh

Bologna: Babar Ghafar, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz (c & wk), Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Khayer Abul, Qasim Janjua, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma vs Bologna

Date & Time: March 24th 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano is an excellent one to bat on. Five out of eight ECS T10 Bologna games have seen teams batting first score in excess of 100. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. There has been little help for the bowlers and more of the same can be expected on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROP vs BOL)

Dream11 Team for Royal Parma vs Bologna - ECS T10 Bologna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Attiq Ur Rehman, Malik Sarfraz, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jabrar Afzal, Khayer Abul, Qasim Janjua

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Malik Sarfraz, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jabrar Afzal, Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan