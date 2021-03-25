ROP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match 16 – Mar 25, 2021

In match number 16 of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Italy Bologna 2021, Royal Parma will be up against Bologna. This is the start of the second round. The two teams have had contrasting runs in this competition so far.

Royal Parma have been very consistent and finished second on the points table in the league stages. They won four out of the five games and their only loss came against table-toppers Kings XI. Moreover, most of their wins were comfortable ones as well. Thus, Royal Parma will head into this game as favourites.

On the other hand, Bologna have been pretty inconsistent throughout this tournament. They won just two games and have lost three games so far. Their two wins came against Baracca Prato and Cricket Stars. Bologna’s batting has fared pretty well but the bowling has struggled and failed to make inroads regularly. Thus, they need to pull up their socks quickly.

Squads to choose from

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Bologna: Ankush Kumar (c), Qasim Janjua, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Suresh Kolli, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala, Vikas Kalyan

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Hardeep Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman (wk), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Ram Jaspal, Mehboob Ahmed, Sukhpal Singh (c)

Bologna: Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan (c), Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Khayer Abul, Leghad Khan, Malik Sarfraz (wk), Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal

Match Details

Match: Royal Parma vs Bologna

Date: March 25th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Oval Rastignano ground in Bologna has been a splendid one to bat on. The average score after the first 15 games of this tournament is around 114. The batters have made merry while it’s been pretty tough for the bowlers. Thus, another batting beauty is expected to be dished out for this game.

ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROP vs BOL)

Dream11 Team for Royal Parma vs Bologna - ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Babar Ghafar, Suresh Kolli, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jabrar Afzal, Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Malik Sarfraz, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Vikas Kalyan, Babar Ghafar, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jabrar Afzal, Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain

Captain: Rajmani Singh Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan