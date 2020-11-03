Match 11 of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020 sees Royal Roma Cricket Club square off against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club face for the second time in a row.

Royal Roma Cricket Club have been decent in this tournament, but they have faltered twice against table-toppers Royal Parma Cricket Club. Apart from the two losses, though, they have played some very good cricket.

Royal Roma Cricket Club have defended 144 once and also hunted down 108. With four points, they are second on the points table. They need to win two games in a row to secure a place in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club have no chance of making it to the top two. They have lost all four games so far and have been no match to any of the other teams.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club have chased in every game, and have fallen short on each occasion. However, they will be looking to salvage some pride and win at least one of their remaining two games.

Squads to choose from

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Bentota Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Shoiab Awan, Dharamvir Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Nur Mohammod, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Joy Perera (c), Hasitha Bellanthuda, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Ahmad Raza, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Zahid Cheema, Haseeb Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk)

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club

Date: November 4th 2020, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has produced an excellent surface to bat on. Teams have posted towering totals, and the average score batting first in this tournament is 122. Thus, we could be in for another high-scoring encounter.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RRCC vs MKCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Sami Ullah, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Joy Perera, Muneeb Niazi, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan

Captain: Joy Perera Vice-captain: Muneeb Niazi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Ahmed Raza, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Joy Perera, Muneeb Niazi, Gohar Nisar, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad

Captain: Muneeb Niazi Vice-captain: Joy Perera