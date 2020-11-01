The second game of the ECS T10 Rome League sees Royal Roma Cricket Club face Padova Cricket Club. Both teams look well-matched on paper and will be desperate to kickstart the tournament with a win.

Rajwinder Singh, who is the captain of Royal Roma Cricket Club, is also the leading wicket-taker for the team. Umar Shahzad will be key along with the skipper in the bowling department. Mubarak Hossain will be the side's star batsman, and the onus will be on him to do the bulk of the scoring.

On the other hand, Rishan Kavinda and Asad Ali will lead the charge with the bat for Padova Cricket Club, while Nuwan Sameera will be the team's top all-rounder.

Squads to choose from

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Mubarak Hossain (wk), Rajwinder Singh (c), Sohail Mahamood, Shoaib Awan, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh

Advertisement

Padova Cricket Club: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Daham Rusiru, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Nishendra Rodrigo

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

Date: November 2nd 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome is expected to play true and be a decent one to bat on. The bowlers might have something in it as well, and we could have a sporting pitch on offer. The par score could be around 90-100.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RRCC vs PCC - RCS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Muhammad Bilal, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Nuwan Sameera, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Radika Suren

Captain: Mubarak Hossain Vice-captain: Rishan Kavinda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Muhammad Bilal, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Nuwan Sameera, Daham Rusiru, Milap Singh, Umar Shahzad, Radika Suren

Captain: Rishan Kavinda Vice-captain: Kulwinder Ram