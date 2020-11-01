Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 3 – Nov 2, 2020

In the third match on the first day of the ECS T10 Rome tournament, Royal Roma Cricket Club will battle it out against Royal Parma Cricket Club.

It will be the second ECS game of the day for both teams. Royal Roma Cricket Club are scheduled to play their first game against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club while Royal Parma Cricket Club will open their campaign against Padova Cricket Club.

Both teams are well stacked in all departments and have some quality players in their ranks. Mubarak Hossain could be the big player with the bat for Royal Roma Cricket Club along with all-rounder Shoaib Awan. With the ball, it could be the likes of skipper Rajwinder Singh, who is the all-time leading wicket-taker for the club and Umar Shahzad who will lead the charge.

On the other hand, Rajmani Singh and Sukhpal Singh could be key with the bat for Royal Parma Cricket Club, who also have Attiq Ur Rehman and Mehboob Ahmed as all-rounders.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar.

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Mubarak Hossain (wk), Rajwinder Singh (c), Sohail Mahamood, Shoaib Awan, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh.

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Harkamal Singh (wk), Mehmoor Javed, Sukhraj Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehboob Ahmed, Hardeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club

Date: November 2nd 2020, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface in the ECS in Rome is expected to be play well and have something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. With the bounce likely to be true in the ECS, the batsmen of both the teams should likely be able to play on the up. The par score at this venue is expected to be around 90-100 runs.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RRCC vs RPCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sukhraj Singh, Mubarak Hossain, Mehmoor Javed, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Shoaib Awan.

Captain: Attiq Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Mubarak Hossain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sukhraj Singh, Mubarak Hossain, Mehmoor Javed, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajwinder Singh, Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Attiq Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal.