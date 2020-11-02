Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 7 – Nov 3, 2020

It’s match number seven in the ECS Rome T10, with two in-form teams squaring off against each other. Royal Roma Cricket Club are up against Royal Parma Cricket Club in the third game of the day, which also happens to be the second game of the day for both teams.

Royal Roma Cricket Club have had a rousing start to the ECS tournament, comfortably winning both their games.

In their first game, they put up 144 runs and defended it with relative ease against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club. In their next game, they hunted down a 100-run target with 11 balls to spare against Royal Roma Cricket Club. With four points in their kitty, Royal Parma Cricket Club sit at the top of the Group A points table.

On the other hand, Royal Roma Cricket Club started off with a big win by pummelling Padova Cricket Club by 72 runs. However, they lost their next game against Royal Rama Cricket Club after failing to defend 99 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Hassan Mubashar.

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Hassan Mubashar, Shoiab Awan, Shoiab Awan, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh (c), Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood.

Royal Parma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat.

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club

Date: November 3rd 2020, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on. The batters have been able to play on the up and hit through the line. We have already seen high scores, and it could be more of the same in this ECS game too. Tight and defensive bowling could be the key.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for RRCC vs RPCC - ECS Rome 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Mehmoor Javed, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Hardeep Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan, Jabrar Afzal.

Captain: Rajmani Singh. Vice-captain: Muneeb Niazi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Mehmoor Javed, Hassan Mubashar, Gouravjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Jabrar Afzal.

Captain: Rajmani Singh. Vice-captain: Hassan Mubashar.