ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match  - Mar 16, 2021

Royal Roma will square off against Roma CC in match number eight of the ECS T10 Rome in Tuesday's final game. Both teams played two games each on the first day.

Royal Roma didn’t have the greatest of starts in the ECS T10 Rome, losing both their games by huge margins. In their first match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, they conceded a staggering 158 runs before managing just 105/3 in reply. In the second game against the Asian Latina, they scored 90, losing the contest by nine wickets.

Roma CC, on the other hand, have had a solid start to their ECS T10 Rome campaign, despite losing their opening game. In their first match against Asian Latina, they almost chased down 157; they leveled the scores but lost on Golden Ball. In the second match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, they hunted down 124 in a last-ball thriller.

Roma CC are slight favorites in Tuesday's ECS T10 Rome fixture against Royal Roma.

Squads to choose from

Royal Roma: Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Bilal Muhammad, Milap Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Akhil Govada, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Hardeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Mohammad Munir

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Roma: Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Prabath Ekneligoda (c), Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Indika Senn

Roma CC: Muneeb Niazi, Arif Muhammad, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Anil Kumar, Bejawada Phanindra (wk), Rajwinder Singh (c), Shahid Gulzar, Sohail Mahamood, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh

Match Details

Match: Royal Roma vs Roma CC

Date & Time: 16th March 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. ECS T10 Rome teams have scored in excess of 120 in five out of the eight completed innings on the surface. Another batting beauty is expected to be dished out for Tuesday's game, with 120 expected to be the par score at the venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROR vs RCC)

Dream11 Team for Royal Roma vs Roma CC - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Vajrala Reddy, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Arif Muhammad, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Indika Senn

Captain: Dinidu Marage; Vice-captain: Arif Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaniska Weligamage, Vajrala Reddy, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Arif Muhammad, Muneeb Niazi, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Anil Kumar, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn

Captain: Dinidu Marage; Vice-captain: Pruthuvi Samarage