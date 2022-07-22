ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022 Matches 17 & 18

Royal Roma (ROR) will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday, July 22.

Royal Roma have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Rome 2022, winning all six of their matches so far. They currently sit pretty at the top of the table. Rome Bangla Morning Sun, meanwhile, are second in the standings, having won four and lost two games so far.

ROR vs RBMS Probable Playing 11 today

Royal Roma: Muneed Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Tinusha Shehanka, Gagandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Asraful Islam (wk), Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Rifat Janal, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Alam Rezaul, Abbas Ali, Rifat Islam, Mohammad Siddique, Nahid Mahmud.

Match Details

ROR vs RBMS, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Rome 2022

Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 104 runs.

Today’s ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mubarak Hossain has been in excellent form with the bat, amassing 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 192.10 in the ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Batters

Ahmed Mohsin, who has smashed 160 runs at a strike rate of 235.29, has hit 15 sixes in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Anik Ahmed is currently the top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Rome 2022 with 230 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 221.15.

Mukhtiar Singh has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 170 and in addition to picking up seven wickets.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siddique has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.11 in five ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction Team

Mubarak Hossain (ROR): 391 points

Anik Ahmed (RBMS): 380 points

Mukhtiar Singh (ROR): 362 points

Ahmed Mohsin (RBMS): 380 points

Gagandeep Singh (ROR): 332 points

Important stats for ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction Team

Mubarak Hossain: 219 runs

Mukhtiar Singh: 68 runs & 7 wickets

Gagandeep Singh: 7 wickets

Anik Ahmed: 230 runs

Ahmed Mohsin: 160 runs & 1 wicket

Sharif Raihan: 136 runs & 3 wickets

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rome 2022)

Dream11 Team for Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Ahmed Mohsin, Sharif Raihan, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul, Anik Ahmed, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam.

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh. Vice-captain: Anik Ahmed.

Dream11 Team for Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Ahmed Mohsin, Sharif Raihan, Mukhtiar Singh, Anik Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam.

Captain: Mubarak Hossain. Vice-captain: Ahmed Mohsin.

