ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022 Matches 17 & 18

Royal Roma (ROR) will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday, July 22.
Royal Roma have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Rome 2022, winning all six of their matches so far. They currently sit pretty at the top of the table. Rome Bangla Morning Sun, meanwhile, are second in the standings, having won four and lost two games so far.
ROR vs RBMS Probable Playing 11 today
Royal Roma: Muneed Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Tinusha Shehanka, Gagandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Asraful Islam (wk), Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad.
Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Rifat Janal, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Alam Rezaul, Abbas Ali, Rifat Islam, Mohammad Siddique, Nahid Mahmud.
Match Details
ROR vs RBMS, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Rome 2022
Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Rome 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 104 runs.
Today’s ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mubarak Hossain has been in excellent form with the bat, amassing 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 192.10 in the ECS T10 Rome 2022.
Batters
Ahmed Mohsin, who has smashed 160 runs at a strike rate of 235.29, has hit 15 sixes in the tournament so far.
All-rounders
Anik Ahmed is currently the top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Rome 2022 with 230 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 221.15.
Mukhtiar Singh has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 170 and in addition to picking up seven wickets.
Bowlers
Mohammad Siddique has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.11 in five ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction Team
Mubarak Hossain (ROR): 391 points
Anik Ahmed (RBMS): 380 points
Mukhtiar Singh (ROR): 362 points
Ahmed Mohsin (RBMS): 380 points
Gagandeep Singh (ROR): 332 points
Important stats for ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction Team
Mubarak Hossain: 219 runs
Mukhtiar Singh: 68 runs & 7 wickets
Gagandeep Singh: 7 wickets
Anik Ahmed: 230 runs
Ahmed Mohsin: 160 runs & 1 wicket
Sharif Raihan: 136 runs & 3 wickets
ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rome 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Ahmed Mohsin, Sharif Raihan, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul, Anik Ahmed, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam.
Captain: Mukhtiar Singh. Vice-captain: Anik Ahmed.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubarak Hossain, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Ahmed Mohsin, Sharif Raihan, Mukhtiar Singh, Anik Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam.
Captain: Mubarak Hossain. Vice-captain: Ahmed Mohsin.