RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match 29 & 30

Royal Strikers (RST) will take on Marsa (MAR) in the 29th and 30th matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday.

Both teams are yet to record a win in the tournament. Royal Strikers have played two and lost both of them. Meanwhile, their hosts Marsa have played four games, and have lost three. Their other game was washed out.

RST vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers

Kushlesh Koppaka, Ashwin Raju, Savio Thomas (c), Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Shareef Mohammed, Sanish Mani, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Rejit Abraham, Jaison Jerome.

Marsa

Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Gurjeet Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna (wk), Haroon Mughal (c), Fazil Rahman, Jawinder Singh, Noman Mehar, Farhan Masih.

Match Details

Match: RST vs MAR.

Date & Time: November 30th 2021; 1 & 3 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is an excellent one to bat on, and teams have consistently racked up big scores on it. Thus, another batting-friendly track is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s RST vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niraj Khanna scored a 12-ball 32 a few games ago, and he has been excellent behind the stumps during the tournament as well.

Batters

Ashwin Raju looked in decent touch in the last game, and could be a good pick among the batters for this match.

All-rounders

Haroon Mughal can chip in with all-round performances. He has got 23 runs, and taken two wickets in the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, Kushlesh Koppaka has looked good with the bat, scoring 31 runs in two innings. Moreover, he can be handy with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Rubin James seems to be in top form with the ball, and has returned with three scalps in two games.

Five best players to pick in RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Haroon Mughal (MAR): 106 points.

Fazil Rahman (MAR): 105 points.

Rubin James (RST): 105 points.

Niraj Khanna (MAR): 92 points.

Kushlesh Koppaka (RST): 51 points.

Key stats for RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Haroon Mughal: 23 runs & 2 wickets.

Waseem Abbas: 2 wickets.

Rubin James: 3 wickets.

Kushlesh Koppaka: 31 runs.

RST vs MAR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Royal Strikers vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Sanish Mani, Ashwin Raju, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Kushlesh Koppaka, Shareef Mohammed, Rubin James, Waseem Abbas, Fazil Rahman.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka.

Dream11 Team for Royal Strikers vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Sanish Mani, Ashwin Raju, Haroon Mughal, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Farhan Masih, Rubin James, Fazil Rahman.

Captain: Fazil Rahman. Vice-captain: Rubin James.

Edited by Bhargav