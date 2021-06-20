RST vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 27 & 28 - June 21, 2021

The Royal Strikers will take on the Southern Crusaders in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Monday.

The Royal Strikers are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Malta and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the Group A standings. Although they lost their first three fixtures by big margins, the Strikers competed really well in their fourth game against Marsa. Batting first, they racked up 109, but Marsa chased down the target with five wickets and two balls to spare.

The Southern Crusaders have also lost their first four ECS T10 Malta matches and currently occupy the penultimate position in the Group A points table. Interestingly, they have fallen short while chasing in each of the four games. The Crusaders will head into Monday's double-header on the back of a seven-run loss to Marsa.

With both teams desperate to open their accounts in the ECS T10 Malta, we should be in for two cracking matches on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Strikers: Ashins Laiby, Clinto Paul, Febin Poulose, Jaison Jerome, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Mohammed Shareef, Rejit Abraham, Rubin James, Sanish Mani, Savio Thomas, Sebin Thomas, Srinivas Mukkamala

Southern Crusaders: Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Azwan Kamaleen, Bilal Khan, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Michael Goonetilleke, Royal Butt, Ryan Bastiansz, Thilan Perera, Waseem Sajjad, Zeshan Yousaf

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Savio Thomas (c), Livin Varghese, Sebin Thomas, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy, Sanish Mani (wk), Clinto Paul, Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Rejit Abraham

Southern Crusaders: Ryan Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeshan Yousaf, Bilal Khan, Angelo Delardon (wk), Eardley Chandiram, Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Royal Butt, Ezhaq Masih

Match Details

Match: Royal Strikers vs Southern Crusaders

Date and Time: June 21st 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex has been a good one to bat on, with teams regularly racking up big scores on this ground. The average first innings total at the venue is around 102 runs. Two more high-scoring ECS T10 Malta encounters could be on the cards on Monday. 16 out of the 24 matches played in the first week of the tournament have been won by teams batting first. Thus, both sides might want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Malta Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (RST vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for Royal Strikers vs Southern Crusaders - ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese, Muhammad Bilal, Zeshan Yousaf, Savio Thomas, Sebin Thomas, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Jaison Jerome

Captain: Muhammad Bilal. Vice-captain: Livin Varghese

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese, Muhammad Bilal, Zeshan Yousaf, Savio Thomas, Jojo Thomas, Eardley Chandiram, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James

Captain: Zeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Jithin Joy

Edited by Samya Majumdar