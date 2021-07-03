ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Hungary 2021 Final – Jul 03, 2021

It is time for the big final of this year's European Cricket Series (ECS) Hungary 2021 where the Royal Tigers take on Budapest Blinders. The GB Oval in Szodliget will be the venue for this game.

Royal Tigers are in excellent form and have been very consistent in this competition. They finished second in the points table after winning five and losing three games in the league stages. They beat table-toppers Budapest Blinders in Qualifier 1 as they hunted down 141 with seven balls to spare. So the Marc Ahuja-led side will be super high on confidence.

On the other hand, Budapest Blinders have also been in good form in this tournament. They topped the points table as they recorded five wins and three losses in the league stages. They did have a slight hiccup when they went down against Royal Tigers in the first Qualifier but they bounced back well in the second Qualifier and survived a scare against United Csalad to make it to the final.

Squads to choose from

Royal Tigers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Emad Khan, Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Rabin Momin, Ruturaj Sawant, Safi Zahir, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Tonmoy Gomes, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Zeeshan Khan

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Adam Lautenberg, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Ishanka Meddwattha, Izhar Khan, Kalum Akurugoda, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Steffan Gooch

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Akram Malik, Tonmoy Gomes

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Steffan Gooch (c), Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Izhar Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Nisantha Liyanage

Match Details

Match: Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, Final

Date: July 3rd 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report for Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers

The pitch at GB Oval in Szodliget is an absolute belter and the batters have enjoyed the conditions. Teams have racked up big scores and chased them down consistently as well. Each of the three playoff games so far has seen scores in excess of 125. So another batting beauty is expected to be dished out and we could be in for another high-scoring encounter.

ECS Hungary 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROT vs BUB)

Dream11 Team for Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders - ECS Hungary 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Maaz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Salman Khan, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

Captain: Abbas Ghani Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Maaz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Sandeep Mohandas, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani

Edited by Diptanil Roy