RPR vs GDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 3

The Rawalpindi Raiders (STA) will take on the Gwadar Sharks (GDS) in the third match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Saturday, October 8, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the RPR vs GDS Dream11 Prediction, pitch report, and today's playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season and will be keen to start the tournament on a positive note. The Gwadar Sharks have a lot of in-form and promising players, whereas the Rawalpindi Raiders are a little inexperienced as a unit.

The Rawalpindi Raiders will give it their all to win the match, but the Gwadar Sharks are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RPR vs GDS Match Details

The third match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RPR vs GDS, Match 3

Date and Time: 8th October 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this wicket.

RPR vs GDS Form Guide

RPR - Will be playing their first match.

GDS - Will be playing their first match.

RPR vs GDS Probable Playing XI

RPR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kai Smith (wk), Aseer Mughal, Ziaullah, Allah Mohammad, Ali Raza-III, Usman Khan-III, Charlie Tear, Habibullah, Hassan Eisakheil, Afnan Khan, and Ishaq Ali.

GDS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Joseph Eckland (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Luc Benkenstein, Kushal Malla, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ismail, Adnan Iqbal, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Zulkifal, Danial Ibrahim, and Saad Masood.

RPR vs GDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Eckland

J Eckland, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. K Smith is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Habibullah

D Ibrahim and Habibullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Nazim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

L Benkenstein

L Benkenstein and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Malla is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ismail and N Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Iqbal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RPR vs GDS match captain and vice-captain choices

L Benkenstein

L Benkenstein will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy.

A Khan

Since the pitch is decent, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs.

5 Must-Picks for RPR vs GDS, Match 3

L Benkenstein

A Khan

D Ibrahim

Habibullah

K Malla

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: K Smith, J Eckland

Batters: D Ibrahim, Habibullah, H Nazim

All-rounders: A Khan, L Benkenstein, K Malla

Bowlers: N Ahmed, M Ismail, A Iqbal

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Eckland

Batters: D Ibrahim, Habibullah, H Nazim, H Eisakhel

All-rounders: A Khan, L Benkenstein, K Malla

Bowlers: N Ahmed, M Ismail, Ziaullah

