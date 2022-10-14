RPR vs GWG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Junior League 2022, Match 11

The Rawalpindi Raiders (RPR) will take on the Gujranwala Giants (GWG) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the RPR vs GWG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

The Rawalpindi Raiders have won two of their last three matches and will be curious to create a winning streak in the tournament. The Gujranwala Giants, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches and will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Gujranwala Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Rawalpindi Raiders are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RPR vs GWG Match Details

The 11th match of the Pakistan Junior League 2022 will be played on October 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2.00 PM. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RPR vs GWG, Match 11

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 2.00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Hyderabad Hunters and the Mardan Warriors, where a total of 261 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

RPR vs GWG Form Guide

RPR - L W W

GWG - L L L

RPR vs GWG Probable Playing XI

RPR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kai Smith (wk), Aseer Mughal, Ziaullah, Allah Mohammad, Ali Raza-III, Usman Khan-III, Charlie Tear, Habibullah, Hassan Eisakheil, Afnan Khan, and Ishaq Ali

GWG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Hasnain Majid (wk), Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Mohammad Waqas-l, Ariful Islam, Hasan Ali Jnr, Shavon Daniel, Uzair Mumtaz, Saqlain Nawaz, Mohammad Ibtisam, and Ali Asfand

RPR vs GWG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Majid (3 matches, 77 runs)

H Majid, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. K Smith is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Eisakheil (3 matches, 72 runs)

H Eisakheil and Habibullah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Waqas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Khan (3 matches, 25 runs, 7 wickets)

S Daniel and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Mumtaz is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Ziaullah (3 matches, 10 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ziaullah and T Aspinwall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RPR vs GWG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 25 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

S Daniel

Since the pitch is decent, you can make M Wasif the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, if required. He has already smashed 111 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for RPR vs GWG, Match 11

A Khan 25 runs and 7 wickets 250 points Ziaullah 10 runs and 3 wickets 137 points S Daniel 111 runs 172 points A Raza 3 wickets 125 points H Majid 77 runs 138 points

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Majid, K Smith

Batters: H Eisakheil, M Waqas, Habibullah

All-rounders: A Khan, U Mumtaz, S Daniel

Bowlers: Ziaullah, T Aspinwall, N Ahmed

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Majid

Batters: H Eisakheil, H Ali Jnr, Habibullah

All-rounders: A Khan, M Tromp, S Daniel

Bowlers: Ziaullah, A Hassan, A Raza, M Ibtisam

