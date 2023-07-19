RPT vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 13

The 13th match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the Royal Phantoms (RPT) lock horns with the JK Super Strikers (SPS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RPT vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Royal Phantoms have won one of their last four matches. The JK Super Strikers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

The Royal Phantoms will give it their all to win the match, but the JK Super Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RPT vs SPS Match Details

The 13th match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 19 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to commence at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RPT vs SPS, Match 13

Date and Time: July 19, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this wicket. The last match played on this pitch was between BLT and HMF, where a total of 391 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

RPT vs SPS Form Guide

RPT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SPS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

RPT vs SPS Probable Playing XI

RPT Playing XI

No injury updates

Taranveer Singh, Vaibhav Kalra, Abhinav Sharma, Karanvir Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raman Arora (wk), Eish Rao, A Pratap, Harpreet Brar (c), Kuljit Singh, and Ayush Goyal.

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhavish Subhash Sethi, Dushyant Gill, Gursimran Singh, Jassinder Singh, Sanvir Singh (c), Pradeep Singh, A Malhotra (wk), Tarun Sareen, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Prince Balwant Rai, and Aryan Mehra.

RPT vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Arora

R Arora is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Malhotra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Singh

J Singh and V Singh are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. T Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Singh

H Brar and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and K Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RPT vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

S Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 456 points in the last four matches.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 430 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for RPT vs SPS, Match 13

V Singh

H Brar

S Singh

T Singh

E Singh

Royal Phantoms vs JK Super Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Phantoms vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Arora

Batters: V Singh, T Singh, J Singh, R Satyawan

All-rounders: S Singh, E Singh, H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma

Bowlers: K Singh

Royal Phantoms vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Arora

Batters: V Singh, T Singh, J Singh

All-rounders: S Singh, E Singh, H Brar, H Singh, A Sharma, P Singh

Bowlers: G Singh