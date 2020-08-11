RR vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 12th, 2020

Match 11 of the Tanzania APL T20 League 2020 sees the Chui Challengers taking on Royal Rhinos on Wednesday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the competition. While the Challengers have won two out of three, Royal Rhinos are reeling at the bottom of the table with no wins so far.

The Challengers' batsmen have been in brilliant form despite coming short against Buffalo Blasters. And, one reckons they will be key against the Rhinos as well, for whom this game is a do-or-die fixture.

All in all, both teams would be eager to get a win on Wednesday, thereby paving the way for an entertaining contest.

Squads to choose from

Royal Rhinos

Vikram Rathore, Omari Hilali, Aahil Jasani, Yash Hirwania, Suraj Kumar, Augustine Mwamele, Issa Safari, Safvan Annarathodika, Faridi Bakari, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Seif Khalifa, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Baraka Laiza, Jumanne Masquater

Chui Challengers

Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Rhinos

J Masquater, S Kumar, B Laiza, A Kamania, S Khalifa, Z Jaboneke, A Premji, A Jasani, S Annarathodika, Y Hirwania and I Safari

Chui Challengers

K Kamania, E Aziz, J Singh, N Pottachira, R Kizito, A Jabiri, K Rehemtullah, S Pala, K Salum, R Fentu and J Nyambo

Match Details

Match: Royal Rhinos vs Chui Challengers

Date: 12th August 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

The batsmen have struggled to get going in the Tanzania APL T20 League 2020 with bowler-friendly conditions on offer at the Gymkhana Club Ground. The highest score in the competition so far is 162, which was scored by the Chui Challengers on Monday.

The bowlers should continue to enjoy the conditions, although the batsmen will be keen to take on the spinners in the middle overs.

Winning the toss and batting first has been the norm in this tournament with both side likely to continue that trend on Wednesday.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs CC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jabiri, J Masquater, J Nyambo, K Kamania, A Jasani, J Singh, K Rehemtullah, R Kizito, S Kumar, Y Hirwania and R Fentu

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: A Jasani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Annarathodika, J Masquater, J Nyambo, K Kamania, A Jasani, J Singh, Z Ramadhani, R Kizito, S Kumar, Y Hirwania and R Fentu

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: J Masquater