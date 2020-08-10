RR vs TS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 11th, 2020

The second and final Tanzania APL T20 match of the day has the Royal Rhinos taking on the Tembo Stars.

The Tembo Stars come into this game on the back of a solid win over the Twiga Titans. With two points in two games, the Stars are firmly in the race for a top-four finish. Their opponents, the Rhinos, are yet to win a game and are desperately looking to kick-start their campaign.

Despite the Stars having momentum on their side, they should be wary of a good Rhinos batting unit that has shown glimpses of what it is capable of. With this being a must-win game for both sides, we can expect another low-scoring thriller on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Rhinos

Vikram Rathore, Omari Hilali, Aahil Jasani, Yash Hirwania, Suraj Kumar, Augustine Mwamele, Issa Safari, Safvan Annarathodika, Faridi Bakari, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Seif Khalifa, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Baraka Laiza, Jumanne Masquater

Tembo Stars

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Rhinos

J Masquater, V Rathore, B Laiza, A Kamania, S Khalifa, Z Jaboneke, A Premji, A Jasani, S Annarathodika, Y Hirwania and I Safari

Tembo Stars

A Patwa, A Adamjee, N Saidi, A Kakonzi, A Kimote, N Ahmed, R Imaam, V Abraham, A Saidiki, D Parmar and A Mpeka

Match Details

Match: Royal Rhinos vs Tembo Stars

Date: 11th August 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

A low-scoring game is on the cards, with the pitch being a bowler-friendly one. The batsmen have struggled early on in the innings but should find their feet with time. They should be wary of the extra help on offer for the bowlers, with 120 being par at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first, with this being a crucial game for both of them.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs TS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Adamjee, V Abraham, J Masquater, V Rathore, A Kakonzi, A Jasani, Z Ramadhani, A Mpeka, Y Hirwania, R Imaam and A Sadiki

Captain: A Jasani, Vice-Captain: A Kakonzi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Annarathodika, A Sadick, J Masquater, V Rathore, A Kakonzi, A Jasani, Z Ramadhani, A Mpeka, Y Hirwania, R Imaam and A Sadiki

Captain: A Kakonzi, Vice-Captain: Z Ramadhani