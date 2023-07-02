RRG vs PBS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Freyer Women's One-Day Tournament match – July 2, 2023

Mark your calendars for July 2, as the thrilling Match 4 of the Freyer Women's One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to go down at the JS Academy Pbel. Prepare to witness a battle of epic proportions between the Red Rangers and the Purple Blazers.

With both teams oozing with determination, their ultimate goal is to unleash their skills, claim victory, and establish dominance in the tournament.

In the pursuit of victory, the Red Rangers and Purple Blazers will leave no stone unturned. Cricket enthusiasts will be treated to a thrilling match, with players showcasing their best performances.

The quest for glory relies heavily on every crucial win as the tournament progresses. Fans eagerly await the captivating rivalry between the Red Rangers and Purple Blazers to unfold on the field in the RRG vs PBS encounter.

Here are three players you may select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side for the RRG vs PBS match.

#3 Srimeera Chandrasekar (PBS) – 8.5 credits

In the cricketing realm, Srimeera Chandrasekaran is an up-and-coming talent, shining as a batting all-rounder for the Purple Blazers. Displaying an impressive collection of stroke play and the knack for bringing something extra with the ball, her prospects look bright.

Poised in her approach, she exhibits a measured technique, astute shot selection, and the ability to thrive under pressure, all of which contribute to her value as a team member.

She easily thus makes for a captaincy pick in your RRG vs PBS Dream11 team.

#2 Eloksi Arun (RRG) – 9 credits

Eloksi Arun shines as a rising star for the Red Rangers. With her impressive skill and bright prospects, she brings depth and aggression to the team's batting lineup. Eloksi's ability to adapt and make a significant impact on her innings is truly valuable.

The game is her passion, evident in her dedication, and as she continues to grow, her potential to become a key player expands beyond just the Red Rangers, reaching the wider cricketing arena.

In two T20 matches, Arun has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 87.1. In any case, she must be included in your RRG vs PBS Dream11 team.

#1 Anurakini (PBS) – 9 credits

With her immense potential and bright future, Anurakini is a promising addition to the Purple Blazers. Bringing a dynamic dimension to the team, she excels in both batting and bowling.

Anurakini's valuable contribution with both bat and ball makes her an indispensable asset to the team. Anurakini, with her growing expertise and experience, holds immense promise in the world of cricket.

In two matches, she stands at 27 runs at a strike rate of around 93. Without her, you just cannot consider putting together your RRG vs PBS Dream 11 team.

