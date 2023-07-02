RRG vs PBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens One Day, Match 4

The 4th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will see the Red Rangers (RRG) squaring off against Purple Blazers (PBS) at the JS Academy pbel in Chennai on Sunday, July 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RRG vs PBS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to get to a positive start.

Red Rangers will give it their all to win the match, but the Purple Blazers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RRG vs PBS Match Details

The 4th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will be played on July 2 at the JS Academy pbel in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RRG vs PBS, Match 4

Date and Time: 2nd July 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: JS Academy pbel, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between ORD and YCR, where a total of 371 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

RRG vs PBS Form Guide

RRG - Will be playing their first match

PBS - Will be playing their first match

RRG vs PBS Probable Playing XI

RRG Playing XI

No injury updates

S Sayal (wk), M Srinivasan, E Arun, R Natarajan, Kowsalya, R KN Prasad, R Suganthashree, B Hasini, B Dhuwaraka, R Elangovan, S Infantina

PBS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Sharanyaa (wk), K Hashini, J Kundu, T Prachi, Praveena, Anurakini, S Chandrasekar, Nithila, P Rajesh, J Angel, S Suresh

RRG vs PBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharanyaa

A Sharanyaa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Sayal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Natarajan

E Arun and R Natarajan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Srinivasan played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Chandrasekar

Anurakini and S Chandrasekar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R KN Prasad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Elangovan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Dhuwaraka and R Elangovan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Angel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RRG vs PBS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chandrasekar

S Chandrasekar will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

Anurakini

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Anurakini as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RRG vs PBS, Match 4

Anurakini

S Chandrasekar

R KN Prasad

E Arun

M Srinivasan

Red Rangers vs Purple Blazers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Red Rangers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharanyaa, S Sayal

Batters: M Srinivasan, E Arun, R Natarajan

All-rounders: Anurakini (c), S Chandrasekar, R KN Prasad (vc)

Bowlers: B Dhuwaraka, J Angel, R Elangovan

Red Rangers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharanyaa

Batters: M Srinivasan, E Arun, R Natarajan, J Kundu

All-rounders: Anurakini (c), S Chandrasekar (vc), R KN Prasad

Bowlers: B Dhuwaraka, J Angel, R Elangovan

