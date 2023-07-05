RRG vs SRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Women's One Day, Match 7

The seventh match of the TNCA Freyer Women's One Day will see the Red Rangers (RRG) squaring off against Silver Strikers (SRS) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Wednesday, July 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RRG vs SRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Silver Strikers won their last match of the season against Blue Avengers by five wickets. Red Rangers, on the other hand, won their last match against Purple Blazers by seven wickets. Red Rangers will give it their all to win the match, but the Silver Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RRG vs SRS Match Details

The seventh match of the TNCA Freyer Women's One Day will be played on July 5 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RRG vs SRS, Match 7

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Orange Dragons and Pink Warriors, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

RRG vs SRS Form Guide

RRG - W

SRS - W

RRG vs SRS Probable Playing XI

RRG Playing XI

No injury updates

Sandhya Sayal (wk), Eloksi Arun, Roshini Natarajan Rajasekaran, Meenakshi Srinivasan, Keerthana Shree, Manjumitha Swaminathan, Ramyashri KN Prasad, R Suganthashree, B Dhuwaraka, Shreya Sharon A, Samantha Infantina

SRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaisha Bee (wk), Karthiga Thangavelu, Yogyasri Kosuri, Angel Gangwani, Kamalini, Vandana Krishnamoorthy, Yuvashree, S Pavithra, A Shifa Thaslima, Savitha, Anna Priscamary

RRG vs SRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bee

A Bee is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Sayal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Arun

E Arun and R Natarajan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Gangwani played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kamalini

V Krishnamoorthy and Kamalini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R KN Prasad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sharon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharon and R Elangovan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Priscamary is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RRG vs SRS match captain and vice-captain choices

E Arun

E Arun will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 80 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

R KN Prasad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R KN Prasad the captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She made two runs and took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for RRG vs SRS, Match 7

R KN Prasad

E Arun

Kamalini

A Priscamary

S Sharon

Red Rangers vs Silver Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Red Rangers vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Bee

Batters: A Gangwani, E Arun, R Natarajan, P Pande

All-rounders: Kamalini, R KN Prasad

Bowlers: A Priscamary, S Sharon, I Lakshmi, R Elangovan

Red Rangers vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bee

Batters: A Gangwani, E Arun

All-rounders: Kamalini, R KN Prasad

Bowlers: A Priscamary, S Sharon, I Lakshmi, R Elangovan, M Yazhini, J Jina

