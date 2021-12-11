RS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 27

Rising Smashers (RS) will take on the KL Stars (KLS) in the 27th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Rising Smashers have won only one out of their four MCA All Star T10 Bash matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their game to SFI Panters Euro by one wicket. KL Stars, on the other hand, have won three out of their four MCA All Star T10 Bash matches and are atop the standings. Their last match against Utkal Cricket Club was abandoned.

RS vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

RS XI

Abhilash Babu (C), Abraham Joseph Cherian, Sankar Pillai (WK), Arul Mani Santhanam, Devendiran Paramanantham, Niraj Apthera, Ramesh Nallapu, Sandeep Taneeru, Senthil Manickam, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Thomas Bernando.

KLS XI

Santosh Gosavi (C), Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Deshpande (WK), Jerin Raj Pankiras, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Rahul Agarwal, Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan, Peter Issac.

Match Details

RS vs KLS, Match 27, MCA All Star T10 Bash

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is overall a good sporting wicket where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 114 runs.

Today’s RS vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sankar Pillai: Pillai has failed to perform with the bat in the MCA All Star T10 Bash. But he is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Saturday.

Batters

Chandan Kumar: Kumar has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 161-plus. Kumar, who has picked up two wickets as well, is his side's leading run-scorer in the MCA All Star T10 Bash.

Senthil Manickam: Manickam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Rising Smashers. He has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 in three matches.

All-rounders

Shahul Hameed Sahib: Sahib has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the MCA All Star T10 Bash. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and also picked up six wickets in three outings.

Jerin Raj Pankiras: Raj has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 130.43 while also taking two wickets in four matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 and also scored 23 runs in two matches.

Thomas Bernando: Bernando has picked up five wickets in two MCA All Star T10 Bash matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in RS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar (KLS) - 225 points

Tanveer Khan (KLS) - 225 points

Santosh Gosavi (KLS) - 224 points

Jerin Raj Pankiras (KLS) - 139 points

Sumanth Kadri Suvarna (KLS) - 76 points

Important Stats for RS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar: 108 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 161.19 and ER - 10.00

Shahul Hameed Sahib: 48 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 7.07

Tanveer Khan: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.74

Senthil Manickam: 83 runs in 3 matches; SR - 129.69

Santosh Gosavi: 23 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 135.29 and ER - 4.50

RS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA All Star T10 Bash)

RS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sankar Pillai, Chandan Kumar, Abhilash Babu, Senthil Manickam, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Tanveer Khan, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Arul Mani Santhanam, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Santosh Gosavi. Vice-captain: Shahul Hameed Sahib.

RS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sankar Pillai, Chandan Kumar, Abhilash Babu, Senthil Manickam, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Tanveer Khan, Arul Mani Santhanam, Thomas Bernando, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Santosh Gosavi. Vice-captain: Jerin Raj Pankiras.

