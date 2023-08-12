RS vs MC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 6

The 6th match of the JCL T20 will see Rising Stars (RS) squaring off against Max Club (MC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground 2 in Sano on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RS vs MC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to start off on a positive note

Rising Stars will give it their all to win the match, but Max Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RS vs MC Match Details

The 6th match of the JCL T20 will be played on August 12 at the Sano International Cricket Ground 2 in Sano. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RS vs MC, Match 6

Date and Time: 12th August 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

RS vs MC Form Guide

RS - Will be playing their first match

MC - Will be playing their first match

RS vs MC Probable Playing XI

RS Playing XI

No injury updates

Md-Shiful Islam (wk), Kazi Murad, Rakibul Hasan Shimul, Sunny Rahman, Md Ruhul Kabir, Ashik Chowdhury, Md Alamgir, Rejwanur Kabir, Asif Limon, Sheikh Robin, Mohibul Hasan

MC Playing XI

No injury updates

Supun Nawarathna (wk), Hijiri Inagawa, Malinda Dissanayaka, Nipun Chathuranga, Praboda Dissanayaka, Prasad Jayasinha, Makoto Taniyama, Hanif Niazi, Meg Ogawa, Bhanuka Ranathunga, Prabath Sankalpa

RS vs MC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nawarathna

S Nawarathna is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Islam is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Inagawa

S Rahman and H Inagawa are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Hasan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Chowdhury

M Taniyama and A Chowdhury are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Alamgir is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Bhuiyan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ebisui and A Bhuiyan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Limon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RS vs MC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chowdhury

A Chowdhury will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Taniyama

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Taniyama as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RS vs MC, Match 6

M Taniyama

H Inagawa

A Chowdhury

H Niazi

M Alamgir

Rising Stars vs Max Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rising Stars vs Max Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: H Inagawa, S Rahman, R Hasan

All-rounders: M Taniyama (vc), A Chowdhury (c), H Niazi, M Alamgir

Bowlers: A Limon, K Ebisui, A Bhuiyan

Rising Stars vs Max Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: H Inagawa (vc), S Rahman, R Hasan, M Dissanayaka

All-rounders: M Taniyama, A Chowdhury (c), H Niazi, M Alamgir

Bowlers: K Ebisui, A Bhuiyan