RSC vs GKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 15

The Royal Star Club (RSC) will lock horns with the Gymkhana Club (GKC) in the 15th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at RSC vs GKC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, best player picks and more.

Both teams have performed disastrously in this year's Jabalpur T20 Premier League. The Royal Stars Club have won one of their last three games and are just one spot above the Gymkhana Club.

The Gymkhana Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Royal Star Club are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RSC vs GKC Match Details

The 15th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 2 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RSC vs GKC, Match 15

Date and Time: December 02, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this ground.

The last match played on this pitch was between Royal Star Club and MH Club, where a total of 301 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

RSC vs GKC Form Guide

RSC - W L L

GKC - L W L

RSC vs GKC Probable Playing XI

RSC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Gaurav Patil (wk), Anil Paswan, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Yadav ©, Pratik Gangurde, Pravin Maknor, Abhishek Karade, Ayush Ramraje, Sachin Shinde, Akash Barde, and Akash Parashar.

GKC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Daksh Gulia, Kapil Sorabh, Mauli Rathod, Vishnukant Chauhan, Sunil Kumar-II, Ganesh Wanjale ©, Prabhat Chandra, Sartaj Ansari, Sanjay Bhaskar, Vijay Thorat (wk), Dimple Kumar, and Tushar Chaudhari.

RSC vs GKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Patil

G Patil is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. R Rokade is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kumar

S Kumar and S Yadav are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Sharma has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

P Chandra

S Ansari and P Chandra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Chaudhari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Gulia and R Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Barde is another good pick for today's match.

RSC vs GKC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

R Sharma will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 28 runs and scalped five wickets in the last three matches.

S Ansari

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make S Ansari the captain of the grand league teams as he will bowl in the death overs and is in top-notch form. He has already smashed 26 runs and picked up four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for RSC vs GKC, Match 15

R Sharma

Sartaj Ansari

Shavez Ansari

S Kumar

S Yadav

Royal Star Club vs Gymkhana Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Star Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: G Patil, R Rokade

Batters: S Kumar, S Yadav, P Sharma

All-rounders: P Chandra, S Ansari, T Chaudhari

Bowlers: R Sharma, D Gulia, A Barde

Royal Star Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Rokade

Batters: S Kumar, D Kumar, K Sorabh

All-rounders: P Chandra, S Ansari, M Rathod

Bowlers: R Sharma, D Gulia, A Yadav, S Ansari

