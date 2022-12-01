RSC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 14

Royal Star Club (RSC) will be up against M.H Club (MHC) in the 14th game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Thursday (December 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RSC vs MHC Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Royal Star are sixth in the points table, winning one of their two games. M.H Club, meanwhile, are just above their opponents in the standings, winning only one of their three games.

RSC vs MHC Match Details

The 14th game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 1 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 01:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: RSC vs MHC, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 14

Date and Time: December 1, 2022; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

RSC vs MHC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur is pretty much a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last five games here is 147.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 112

RSC vs MHC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Royal Star Club: L-W

M.H Club: L-W-L

RSC vs MHC probable playing XIs for today’s match

RSC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

RSC Probable Playing XI

Shubham Yadav, Akash Barde, Ashish Yadav, Rahul Rokade, Sachin Shinde, Amit Jadhav, Pratik Gangurde, Shavez Ansari, Ayush Ramraje, Pravin Maknor, Rahul Sharma

MHC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MHC Probable Playing XI

Ajay Mishra (C), Sahil Khan, Amber Sharma, Nare Sahil Lodhi (WK), Yash Pandey, Aditya Mishra, Parush Mandal, Harshit Mali, Abhishek Rajak, Mangesh Yadav, Aashu Yadav

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sahil Nare Lodhi (3 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 119.67)

Lodhi has been in decent form with the bat this season. In three games, he has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of close to 120.

Top Batter pick

Aditya Mishra (3 matches, 11 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 68.75 and Economy Rate: 7.29)

Mishra has failed to perform with the bat but has impressed with his bowling performances. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.29 and scored 11 runs in three games.

Top All-rounder pick

Shavez Ansari (2 matches, 23 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 65.71 and Economy Rate: 4.57)

Ansari can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 23 runs and also picked up two wickets in his two outings.

Top Bowler pick

Aashu Yadav (3 matches, 15 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 107.14 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Yadav has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 and also scored 15 runs in three games. He's a genuine wicket-taker who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order.

RSC vs MHC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mangesh Yadav

Yadav should be the preferred captaincy choice because of his all-round abilities. In three games, he has scored 124 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 179.71 and scalped three wickets too.

Amber Sharma

Sharma could prove to be a great differential captaincy pick. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 120+ and also picked up a wicket in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for RSC vs MHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mangesh Yadav 124 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Aashu Yadav 15 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Rahul Sharma 9 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Amber Sharma 64 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Shavez Ansari 23 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

RSC vs MHC Match Expert Tips

Rahul Sharma

Rahul has bowled pretty well in the last two games, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.74. He is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Star this tournament.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this RSC vs MHC match, click here.

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Rokade

Batters: Shubham Yadav, Aditya Mishra, Yash Pandey

All-rounders: Shavez Ansari, Amber Sharma, Mangesh Yadav

Bowlers: Akash Barde, Rahul Sharma, Aashu Yadav, Ajay Mishra

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

RSC vs MHC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Nare Lodhi

Batters: Pravin Maknor, Shubham Yadav, Aditya Mishra

All-rounders: Shavez Ansari, Amber Sharma, Mangesh Yadav

Bowlers: Ashish Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Aashu Yadav, Sahil Khan

Poll : 0 votes