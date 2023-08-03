RSG vs APU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala PL T20, Match 12

The RSG Kadathanadan (RSG) will take on the Alleppey United (APU) in the 12th match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RSG vs APU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first game for the Alleppey United in this tournament. The RSG Kadathanadan, on the other hand, have played two, winning one and losing the other match. Both teams will be eager for a win in this match and improve their position in the points table.

RSG vs APU Match Details

The 12th match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 will be played on August 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 10.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RSG vs APU, Match 12, Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Sunday; 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

RSG vs APU Probable Playing XIs

RSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RSG Probable Playing XI

A Thekukkal, V Raj, S Musthafa, S Emamudeen, J George, R Murali, D Raj, R Gopalan, V Gopalakrishnan, M Tariq Omar, and R Murali.

APU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

APU Probable Playing XI

A Abdul Rahim, R Ramachandran, A Prakash, G Kurup-Edachilath Kalarikal, A Naushad, J Venugopal Vasudevan, R Ravindranatha Menon, A Unnikrishnan Sreeja, G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan, and A Valiparmbil Saidhalavi.

RSG vs APU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - A Theukkal

A Theukkal has been very good behind the stumps in this tournament. Even though he has not fired with the bat, his keeping skills make him a good choice for the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - R Ramachandran

R Ramachandran is an aggressive batter and can be destructive if he gets going. Ramachandran can give you some pretty quick points and hence will be a good choice from the batter category.

All-rounder - V Gopalakrishnan

V Gopalakrishnan can be a vital player for his team as he will be able to contribute with both the bat and the ball. So far, he has delivered nicely with the ball and his wicket-taking form in recent times makes him a good all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler - G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan

G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan could be a good wicket-taker. Wickets gives you high points in the fantasy contests and that makes him a great pick from the bowler section.

RSG vs APU match captain and vice-captain choices

V Gopalakrishnan

V Gopalakrishnan is in good bowling form and he is picking up wickets regularly. Gopalakrishnan can also be handy with the bat and that gives you an opportunity to multiply points to the maximum if you select him as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

J Venugopal Vasudevan

Venugopal Vasudevan is a utility player. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball for his team. Making the captain or the vice-captain for the fantasy contests of the match gives you the opportunity to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for RSG vs APU, Match 12

A Thekukka

R Ramachandran

V Gopalakrishnan

J Venugopal Vasudevan

G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan

RSG vs APU Match Expert Tips

The wicket at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for batting for the most part of the match. However, as the game progresses the spinners might come into play due to the slowish nature of the pitch. Top-order batters and bowlers who bowl mostly in the death will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

RSG vs APU Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Thekukkal

Batters: S Musthafa, S Emamudeen, A Prakash

All-rounders: R Murali, R Ravindranatha Menon, J Venugopal Vasudevan, V Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers: R Murali, G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan

RSG vs APU Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: A Thekukkal

Batters: S Musthafa, S Emamudeen, A Prakash

All-rounders: R Murali, R Ravindranatha Menon, J Venugopal Vasudevan, V Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers: R Murali, G Nair-Saji Balakrishnan