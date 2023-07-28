RSG vs COH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala PL T20, Match 5

The RSG Kadathanadan (RSG) will take on the Cohin Hurricanes (COH) in the fifth match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RSG vs COH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both the RSG Kadathanadan and the Cohcin Hurricane have started their campaign with a win. They are currently the top two teams in group A of the tournament. The teams will try to win this match and solidify their position at the top.

RSG vs COH Match Details

The fifth match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 will be played on July 28 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 7.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RSG vs COH, Match 5, Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday; 7.15 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

RSG vs COH Probable Playing XIs

RSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RSG Probable Playing XI

R Gopi, A Thekukkal, V Raj, J Pathiyassery Sunil, S Musthafa, S Emamudeen, B Potta Chola, R Murali, D Raj, V Gopalakrishnan, and R Murali.

COH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

COH Probable Playing XI

N Devassy Kutty, D John, G Mathew, S Prabhakaran Nair, J Joseph Anchuthaikkal, Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, P Cletus, J Varghese, M Joseph, F Cheriyan, and A Ramakrishnan.

RSG vs COH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - A Thekukkal

A Thekukkal looked good with the bat in the first match. He is in decent form and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter - Gigi Mathew

Though he is in the batting section, Gigi Mathew earned 128 points with his bowling in the previous match. Mathew looks like a good all-round option to have for this match.

All-rounder - Vignesh Gopalakrishnan

Vignesh Gopalakrishnan bowled a good spell in the last match. He can also contribute with the bat when necessary and will be a very good choice for the match.

Bowler - Arunraj Ramakrishnan

Arunraj Ramakrishnan played a good knock in the first match. He also did a decent job with the ball and looks like someone who can give points in both innings of the match.

RSG vs COH match captain and vice-captain choices

Gigi Mathew

Gigi Mathew did a wonderful job with the ball in the last match. He can also be pretty handy with the bat. Mathew looks like a great option to multiply points in both innings of the match.

Vighnesh Gopalakrishnan

Vighnesh Gopalakrishnan delivered with the ball in the last match. His batting can also be useful for his team. Therefore, selecting him as the captain or vice-captain of the match will give you a chance to multiply points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for RSG vs COH, Match 5

A Thekukkal

Gigi Mathew

Vignesh Gopalakrishnan

Rajeesh Murali

A Ramakrishnan

RSG vs COH Match Expert Tips

The wicket at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for batting for the most part of the match. However, as the game progresses the spinners might come into play due to the slowish nature of the pitch. Top-order batters and bowlers who bowl mostly in the death will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

RSG vs COH Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Thekukkal

Batters: J Joseph, S Musthafa, S Emamudeen, Gigi Mathews

All-rounders: R Murali, Vignesh Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers: Rajeesh Murali, A Ramakrishnan, J Varghese, F Cheriyan

RSG vs COH Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

