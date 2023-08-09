RSG vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20, Match 19

RSG Kadathanadan (RSG) will square off with Saipem Calicut (SPC) in the 19th match 19 of the Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 19.

Both RSG Kadathanadan and Saipem Calicut have had similar campaigns so far. They have both won two of their three games each. While Calicut are in third place with four points, Kadathanadan are just behind them in fourth with the same number of points. An interesting encounter could be on the cards here.

RSG vs SPC Match Details, Match 19

The Match 19 of Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 will be played on August 9 at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to commence at 10.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RSG vs SPC, Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20, Match 19

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

RSG vs SPC Pitch Report

The track has been of balanced nature and has provided assistance to both batters and bowlers. Spinners could prove to be pivotal on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 179.67

Average second innings score: 85

RSG vs SPC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

RSG Kadathanadan: W-L-W

Saipem Calicut: W-W-L

RSG vs SPC probable playing 11s for today’s match

RSG Kadathanadan Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

RSG Kadathanadan Probable Playing 11

Rahul Gopi, Biyas Potta Chola, Sunil Musthafa (C), Shazeeb Emamudeen, Dennis Raj, Vignesh Gopalakrishnan, Aseem Thekukkal (wk), Jijo George, Rahul Murali, Rajeesh Murali, and Mohammed Tariq Omar.

Saipem Calicut Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Saipem Calicut Probable Playing 11

Stanley Cherian, Muhammed Saaadh, Shiraz Khan Shereef (C), Jay Maheshkumar, Mohammad Shafeeq, Sajin Varghese Sabu, Unnimohan Mohandas, Sajid Anjillath, Naveej Puthenpurayil (wk), Abdul Salam, and Rezeen Muhammed.

RSG vs SPC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

U Mohandas (2 matches, 137 runs, Strike Rate: 210.77)

U Mohandas will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and has slammed 137 runs in two games at an average of 137. More importantly, he has a terrific strike rate of 210.77.

Top Batter pick

S Anjillath (3 matches, 24 runs and 6 wickets)

S Anjillath has contributed in both departments and is in great form. He has scored 24 runs and has also taken six wickets for his side - which is the joint-highest for Saipem Calicut. He has a marvellous economy rate of 3.30.

Top All-rounder pick

V Gopalakrishnan (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.27)

V Gopalakrishnan is the leading wicket-taker for RSG. He has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.27.

Top Bowler pick

R Murali (3 matches, 11 runs and 3 wickets)

R Murali has done quite well. He has picked up three wickets in three games. He has an economy of 7.70.

RSG vs SPC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Musthafa

S Musthafa is the second-highest scorer as well as the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 178. Musthafa has also taken five scalps at an economy rate of 7.18. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Shafeeq

M Shafeeq is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Saipem Calicut. He has grabbed six wickets as well and has an economy rate of 6.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Musthafa 89 runs and 5 wickets 292 points S Anjillath 24 runs and 6 wickets 267 points M Shafeeq 6 wickets 256 points V Gopalakrishnan 6 wickets 239 points S Emamudeen 102 runs and 3 wickets 238 points

RSG vs SPC match expert tips

S Anjillath is a player who brings out his best game on the big stages and he should be a mandatory choice in your RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RSG vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: U Mohandas, N Puthenpurayil

Batters: S Musthafa, S Anjillath, S Emamudeen

All-rounders: V Gopalakrishnan, S Khan Shereef, R Murali, J George

Bowlers: M Shafeeq, R Murali

RSG vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

RSG vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: U Mohandas, R Gopi

Batters: S Musthafa, S Anjillath, S Emamudeen

All-rounders: V Gopalakrishnan, S Khan Shereef, R Murali, M Saaadh

Bowlers: M Shafeeq, R Murali