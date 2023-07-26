RSG vs TSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait Kerala PL T20 match – July 26, 2023

The RSG Kadathanadan and the Thrissur Stikers are slated to play the third T20 match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 competition on Wednesday, July 26 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground.

Both teams will be raring to have a go at each other and make their presence felt early on in the competition. It is a 40-day long tournament that will span from July 24 to September 1. Considering the extensive duration of the tournament, consistency will be key to making it to the Super Six.

As per the league format, each team will play the other side in their group once in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

As the countdown for the battle begins, here are the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your RSG vs TSK Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Musthafa (RSG) - 8 credits

Musthafa has a sublime batting record in domestic T20 competitions across Kuwait. He averages 38.2 and has a killer strike rate of 151. He achieved his highest score of 77 in this format. Furthermore, the 39-year-old batter has three 20+ scores and one 30+ score under his belt.

Considering his extraordinary batting abilities, Sunil is worth keeping your eyes on as a captain or vice-captain in your RSG vs TSK Dream11 match.

#2 Muhammed Rafeeque (TSK) - 8.5 credits

Rafeeque has participated in several domestic T20 competitions in Kuwait and has delivered some noteworthy performances of late. Looking at his record in the Kuwait Premier League, Rafeeque has amassed 166 runs at a decent average of 33.2 at a commendable strike rate of 148. In addition, he managed to achieve his best score of 87 in that tournament.

Rafeeque has a lot of potential and has the ability to flourish further with the bat. He should most certainly feature in your RSG vs TSK Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Edson Silva (RSG) - 9 credits

Edson is a qualified batting all-rounder who has represented the Kuwait National Cricket team in T20Is. He averages 25 with the bat and has the best score of 58 while having an astronomically high strike rate of 202.7. He has a tidy record with the ball as well averaging 25 as well with six wickets to his name at an impressive strike rate of 20.

Edson can surely be an asset for any side considering his robust all-round abilities. He should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your RSG vs TSK Dream11 match.