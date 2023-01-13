RSS vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 19

Rising Sun Spartans (RSS) will take on Bolans Blasters (BOB) in the 19th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RSS vs BOB Dream11 prediction.

The Rising Sun Spartans have played three games and have had three different results. They lost their first game before their second one was washed out. The Spartans bounced back to record their first win of the season against the Police. Meanwhile, Bolans Blasters have lost all three of their games so far and will be looking to turn things around.

RSS vs BOB Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 19th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Rising Sun Spartans and Bolans Blasters will be played on January 14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: January 14th 2023, 12 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

RSS vs BOB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, has been a decent one to bat on. It started off as a low-scoring tournament but there have been big scores in the last few games. Spin has played a major role in most of the encounters so far.

RSS vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Rising Sun Spartans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Rising Sun Spartans Probable Playing XI: Tassilo Allen (wk), Dillon Willis, Jahiem Norde, Kerry Mentore, Shaquan Hewlett, Richie Thomas, Shane Burton, Owen Graham, Isaiah Bruney, Michael Harilall, Oza Williams.

Bolans Blasters team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bolans Blasters Probable Playing XI: Terez Parker (wk), Shemar Wllace, Tajeja Tonge, Taiem Tonge, Omar Francis, Martin Ceasar, Mervin Higgins, Hughon Tonge, Klasskey Athil, Glenroy Farrell, Dwayne Fordyce.

Today’s RSS vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Terez Parker

Terez Parker can be quite useful with the bat and is pretty handy behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Kerry Mentore (3 matches, 38 runs)

Kerry Mentore has got decent starts in the competition but hasn't been able to convert those into big scores. He has mustered 38 runs at a strike rate of 105.56.

Top All-rounder Pick

Richie Thomas (3 matches, 5 runs, 3 wickets)

Richie Thomas is yet to fire with the bat but has been in excellent bowling form. He has returned with three wickets across five overs at an economy rate of 5.60.

Top Bowler Pick

Klasskey Athil (3 matches, 1 wicket)

Klasskey Athil has picked up just one wicket but has bowled tight spells. The BOB spinner has bowled five overs at an economy rate of 7.00.

RSS vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Burton (2 matches, 48 runs, 1 wicket)

Shane Burton has been superb with the both bat and ball, having scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 145.45. He has also picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 9.00.

Tajeja Tonge (3 matches, 73 runs)

Tajeja Tonge has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 73 runs in three innings while striking at 146.00 with the help of five sixes and six fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RSS vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shane Burton 48 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Tajeja Tonge 73 runs in 3 matches Richie Thomas 5 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Kerry Mentore 38 runs in 3 matches Klasskey Athil 1 wicket in 3 matches

RSS vs BOB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Hence, the likes of Taiem Tonge, Shane Burton, Owen Graham, and Richie Thomas will be the ones to watch out for in the RSS vs BOB game.

RSS vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Terez Parker

Batters: Tajeja Tonge (vc), Tassilo Allen, Kerry Mentore

All-rounders: Taiem Tonge, Shane Burton (c), Owen Graham, Richie Thomas

Bowlers: Klasskey Athil, Dwayne Fordyce, Michael Harilall

RSS vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Terez Parker

Batters: Tajeja Tonge, Tassilo Allen, Jahiem Norde, Kerry Mentore (c)

All-rounders: Taiem Tonge (vc), Shane Burton, Richie Thomas

Bowlers: Klasskey Athil, Michael Harilall, Oza Williams

