RST vs AUK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 24th, 2021

Match No. 37 and 38 of ECS T10 Malta 2021 will see Royal Strikers go up against the Atlas UTC Knights.

The two teams in Group A find themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum. While the Atlas UTC Knights are in second spot, the Royal Strikers are languishing at the bottom.

The Royal Strikers have nothing to lose now as they are knocked out of the tournament while Atlas UTC Knights will eye the top spot with two more wins.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Malta clash between the two sides.

#3 Livin Varghese

Livin Varghese is a top-order batsman in the Royal Strikers unit. Varghese has managed to enter his name in the top 10 run-scorers of the season.

He has collected 104 runs so far, which came at a good strike rate of over 150.

#2 Basil George

Basil George plays for AUK in ECS T10 Malta 2021 (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Atlas UTC Knights’ all-rounder, Basil George, has been excellent for his team in ECS T10 Malta 2021. He has impressed everyone with both his batting and bowling exploits.

He is the highest run-getter for the Atlas UTC Knights, with 101 runs under his belt so far. With the ball, Basil George registered his best figures of 4/15 in the club's previous fixture.

#1 Justin Shaju

Justin Shaju is a key player for the Atlas UTC Knights, who wears the hat of an all-rounder. Justin has been impressive with his power-hitting skills down the order.

His numbers aren't the best, but his contributions have proved pivotal in his team’s success.

With the ball, Shaju has three wickets to his name with an economy of 5.7 and an average of 19.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava