RST vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 37 & 38 - Jun 24, 2021

The Royal Strikers will be up against Atlas UTC Knights in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Thursday.

The Royal Strikers have had a disastrous season so far. They have lost all six of their games and are currently rock-bottom in the Group A points table. The Strikers will head into Thursday's double-header on the back of a 10-wicket loss to the Southern Crusaders. They will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Malta when they lock horns with the Knights.

Speaking of the Atlas UTC Knights, they have won five out of their six matches and currently find themselves in second spot in the Group A standings. They defeated defending champions Marsa by nine wickets in their previous game. The Knights are on a three-match winning streak and would like to stretch it to five by picking up wins from both their ECS T10 Malta games against an out-of-form Royal Strikers side.

Squads to choose from

Royal Strikers

Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sanish Mani, Savio Thomas (C & WK), Livin Varghese, Mohammed Shareef, Jaison Jerome, Febin Poulose, Midhun Mohanan, Srinivas Mukkamala, Clinto Paul, Sebin Thomas, Rejit Abraham and Ashins Laiby.

Atlas UTC Knights

Sujesh Appu, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar, Samuel Stanislaus (C), Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew (WK), Avinash Dileep, Ajay John, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Vishnu Shaju, Jameel Muhammed, Akashlal Ramesan and Shahin Saddham.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers

Savio Thomas (C & WK), Kushlesh Koppaka, Febin Poulose, Livin Varghese, Jithin Joy, Sebin Thomas, Clinto Paul, Sanish Mani, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Rubin James.

Atlas UTC Knights

Samuel Stanislaus (C), Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew (WK), Basil George, Nithin Babu, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju.

Match Details

Matches: Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, Matches 37 & 38, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 24th June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a pretty balanced one, with the pacers expected to get some movement with the new ball. The wicket remains true for the entire match, which makes chasing the preferred option on this ground.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RST vs AUK)

RST vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanish Mani, Samuel Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese, Basil George, Kushlesh Koppaka, Savio Thomas, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanish Mani, Samuel Stanislaus, Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese, Basil George, Kushlesh Koppaka, Savio Thomas, Sebin Thomas, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Rubin James.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Savio Thomas.

