RST vs DCN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 8

The Royal Strikers (RST) will take on Deccan (DCN) in Match 8 of the MCA T20 Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Sunday, May 22.

This will be the first match of the season for both sides and they will be looking to begin on a positive note. Nilesh Pagare and Ainool Hafisz are expected to be key for the Royal Strikers while Deccan will depend on Azman Ahmad and Shubani Shaik.

RST vs DCN Probable Playing 11 Today

RST XI

Anil Fellixx, Amir Aiman Azmi, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Mirinyage Nalin Hudson, Azman Ahmad, Chandan Kumar, Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afindi, Santosh Gosavi, Syahir Syamael, Hasnat Nisar.

DCN XI

Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Rehmanatullah, Venkata Naresh Babu Makkeni, Srikanth Kasi, Vasu Seelamneni, Vignesh Viswanathan, Subhani Shaik, Girish Chandra Mathpal, Mohan Reddy.

Match Details

Match: Royal Strikers vs Deccan, MCA T20 Cup, Match 8.

Date and Time: 22nd May, 2022, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is a batting wicket overall. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the pitch favors batsmen.

Today’s RST vs DCN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hafizs is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has plenty of experience in Malaysian cricket. In 94 T20s, Hafizs has gathered 1418 runs at an average of 21.82.

Batters

A Ahmad is an excellent batter who is expected to be on top of his game in this match. He has amassed 774 runs in 25 matches at an average of 35.18 and a strike rate of 134.38.

All-rounders

N Pagare is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He has taken 50 wickets in 35 T20s at an economy rate of 6.60.

Bowlers

S Shaik is expected to lead the bowling arsenal for his side. He has picked up 42 wickets in 30 T20 appearances with an economy of 5.87. Shaik has also added 260 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in RST vs DCN Dream11 prediction team

A Hafizs (Royal Strikers).

A Ahmad (Deccan).

A Jamaluddin (Deccan).

N Pagare (Royal Strikers).

S Shaik (Deccan).

Important stats for RST vs DCN Dream11 prediction team

A Hafizs: 1418 runs in 94 games.

A Ahmad: 774 runs in 25 games.

N Pagare: 50 wickets in 35 games.

S Shaik: 260 runs and 42 wickets in 30 games.

RST vs DCN Dream11 Prediction Today

Royal Strikers vs Deccan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hafizs, V Birdar, A Pamaraju, A Jamaluddin, A Ahmad, C Kumar, N Pagare, S Kasi, G Mathpal, S Gosavi, S Shaik.

Captain: A Ahmad | Vice-Captain: A Hafizs.

Royal Strikers vs Deccan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hafizs, A Pamaraju, A Jamaluddin, A Ahmad, C Kumar, N Pagare, S Kasi, G Mathpal, S Gosavi, S Shaik, V Varghese.

Captain: N Pagare | Vice-Captain: S Shaik.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra